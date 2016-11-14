Air Ad Promotions Announces Grand Opening Package Giveaway

Package Worth $2,440, Includes Set Up, Maintenance and Removal

(firmenpresse) - Air Ad Promotions, a Dallas-based company that specializes in inflatable advertising products, is celebrating its 28th anniversary with a grand opening package giveaway worth $2,440.



Air Ad Promotions specializes in inflatable advertising that gets you noticed. The company serves local, regional and nationwide companies including Fortune 500 companies, large franchise groups and corporate retail, restaurant and hotel chains. It handles the design, manufacturing and installation of outdoor and inflatable advertising products.



The Get Noticed with Air Ad Promotions Grand Opening Package Giveaway is a 2-week grand opening package, installed for you by Air Ad Promotions. It includes the use of a 20- to 24-foot advertising balloon. The winning entry also receives three Adversail flags, three Cloudbusters balloon strings, an A-frame sign, a shaker sign and pennant strings. The runner up will receive a set of three Adversail flags.



Companies can enter online at https://goo.gl/Fdz2eS for a chance at winning. The contest runs Nov. 9 to Nov. 30.



Air Ad Promotions encourages businesses to think of the thousands of marketing messages people are exposed to each day and how many of these messages get noticed. Inflatable advertising is a way that they can get back to the basics and reach the people who really matter.



People who drive by each day cant help but see the larger-than-life on-site inflatable advertising products including custom inflatables, tube dancers, advertising flags and custom banners. They become a captive audience to that marketing message, allowing companies to do more with less of their advertising budget when they adopt Air Ad Promotions strategy. Air Ad Promotions digital printing technology and unmatched graphic design skills enable the company to design products that attract attention in a cant miss it sort of way.



Company founder Marty Buckholt launched the company in 1988 in a one-car garage. Air Ad Promotions moved into its first warehouse in 1990 and expanded from Dallas to Houston and San Antonio the next year. Today it has facilities across the country ready to provide advertising products for companies grand openings, expansions, new products and re-brandings. Air Ad Promotions grand opening package giveaway gives companies nationwide a chance to see how they can attract customers with inflatable advertising that gets them noticed.





For more information on Air Ad Promotions, visit http://airadpromotions.com or call 855-692-4723.



Contact:

Christine Brady

Company: Air Ad Promotions

Address: 2142 Irving Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75207

Phone: 855-692-3742

Email: christine(at)airadpromotions.com

Website: http://airadpromotions.com





