Newtec And CETC54 Enter New Partnership

(firmenpresse) - New agreement is an expansion of Newtecs activity in Asia and will enable further expansion into Chinese market



SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, 14 November 2016. Newtec, a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with the 54th Research Institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC54) to strengthen its position in China and across Asia.



Under the agreement  which was signed earlier last month at Newtecs headquarters in Belgium, in the presence of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Belgian State Secretary for Science Policy Elke Sleurs  CETC54 will use Newtec technology in its newest VSAT systems in China.



In addition, Newtec will be able to source RF and antenna products, enabling the company to bring more elaborate ground segment solutions to the market.



As a global player, our partnership with CETC54 is a logical expansion of the success we have already seen in Asia and will allow us to further expand, both in China and across Asia, said Serge Van Herck on behalf of the Newtec Board of Directors. The partnership is endorsed by our long-standing partner ESA, as well as the Belgian authorities, both of which have a long history of supporting industrial innovations which lead to the development of state-of-the-art products. We are confident that this partnership will do the same and enable us to provide our customers with even better Satcom solutions, wherever they are in the world.



In addition to ESA and State Secretary Elke Sleurs, the contract signing was also witnessed and supported by the Counselor of the Chinese Embassy and the Executive Director of Flanders-China FCC.



Belgian State Secretary for Science Policy Elke Sleurs said: I had the opportunity in June 2015 to participate in the State visit of the Belgian King to China. During this State visit, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Collaboration of Space Science, Technology and Applications between our two countries. Today we have seen an example that answers the priorities put forward by our two countries. The signature of today's agreement between the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation and Newtec is another proof that the Belgian and ESA space policy and strategy do work.





President of CETC54 Mr. Tu Tianjie said: With demand for broadband continuing to grow, satellite communication has an important role to play both within and outside of China. Newtec has a track record of providing innovative and advanced technology which will enhance both our companies offering and enable our customers to take advantage of growing trends in the industry such as High Throughput Satellites.







About Newtec

Newtec, www.newtec.eu, is specialized in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications. As a pioneer in the industry, Newtec is dedicated to creating new possibilities for the broadcast, consumer and enterprise VSAT, government, cellular backhaul and trunking and mobility, offshore and maritime markets. Our products and technologies can be applied in a wide range of single and multiservice applications from DTH broadcasting, video contribution and distribution and disaster recovery and backbones for cellular backhauling, to small and medium enterprises, SCADA and oil and gas networks, aircrafts and vessels.



Since 1985, our dedicated team of specialists has set industry standards with the most efficient, scalable and economical technology solutions. New challenges and customer needs offer opportunities to explore new boundaries. This empowers us to work even harder, helping customers to perform their best so that, together, we can make the world a safer, more informed and connected place. As a result, more than 3 billion people watch TV every day thanks to Newtec technology.



Newtec is a European company headquartered in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. Through additional commercial offices in Dubai (UAE), Singapore, Beijing (China), Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Stamford, CT (USA) as well as an extensive network of over 100 certified partners, Newtec can meet customers needs worldwide.



About CETC54

The 54th Research Institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC54, http://en.cti.ac.cn) was established in 1952. It is located in Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei Province, and covers an area of about two square kilometers. CETC54 was the first telecommunications research institute to be founded by China Government. After 60 years of development, it has grown into one of the leading comprehensive research institutes in the field of electronics and information.



As a research institute with a very large scale and broad specialties, its total staff numbers more than 8,000, including 4,000 R&D staff, more than 1000 senior engineers. In particular, one research fellow was given an award by the Chinese Academy of Engineering. CETC54 has an educational college which has the right to award masters degrees, and it also possesses the postdoctoral research center in Hebei Province.



So far, the institute has produced 2,974 scientific research achievements, 200 of which have reached the international level, and more than 100 of which have received national awards. It has also been granted 338 patents.

