Bowbridge Software Anti-Virus for SAP Solutions Achieves Certification with SAP NetWeaver

Solution Augments Security of File Uploads through Integrated Virus Scanning Engines
(firmenpresse) - Bowbridge Software GmbH today announced that its bowbridge Anti-Virus for SAP® Solutions version 3.1 has achieved SAP-certified integration with the SAP NetWeaver® technology platform. The application protects file uploads in SAP applications from viruses, malware, active content and other threats.
This is the fourth time bowbridge has achieved this certification, giving it one of the industrys longest track records of providing certified content security solutions for SAP applications.
We are delighted to announce this achievement, said Joerg Schneider-Simon, Chief Technology Officer at bowbridge. To have a solution certified by SAP confirms that the bowbridge Anti-Virus for SAP Solutions application successfully integrates with SAP NetWeaver, and notably with SAP S/4HANA, SAPs next-generation business suite. This in addition to our unparalleled experience gained over hundreds of active implementations helps provide our customers and SAP software users with critical peace of mind.
As a result of the certified integration, businesses are better equipped to secure SAP-proprietary data transfers. The application complements SAPs existing monitoring and security audit capabilities, providing an important layer of protection against cyber-attacks that target content-based vulnerabilities.
Applications often at risk can include e-recruiting, mobile documents, customer relationship management (CRM), supplier relationship management (SRM) and custom applications. By preventing malware-infected files from entering the SAP system, bowbridge helps businesses to keep their infrastructure safe and protects the integrity of business-critical data.
To learn more about bowbridge Software or the bowbridge Anti-Virus for SAP Solutions integration, visit www.bowbridge.net or contact bowbridge at +49-6227-698 99-50.
Headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, bowbridge Software is a leading provider of SAP softwarespecific security solutions. The companys products prevent a comprehensive range of attacks from viruses, malware and malicious content in SAP applications and central enterprise content repositories. Since 2005, bowbridge has proactively protected the software infrastructures of the worlds most respected organizations, including GM, Siemens, Petronas, LEGO, U.S. and Australian government institutions, and more. Learn more at http://www.bowbridge.net/.
bowbridge Software USA
530 Lytton Ave, 2nd Floor
Palo Alto, CA94301
USA
Tel: +1 650 - 617 - 3408
Fax: +1 650 - 617 - 3201
Email: us-sales(at)bowbridge.net
