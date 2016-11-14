ADG and InfoSaaS partner to improve the Cyber Security practices of organisations around the world

(firmenpresse) - 14 November 2016 UK headquartered Assured Digital Group (ADG) today announced it has formed a strategic commercial partnership with InfoSaaS Limited, the ground breaking information security risk management company, enabling government and industry customers to operate in a more secure and assured manner.



InfoSaaS (https://adg.infosaas.cloud/) addresses many mandatory requirements of the international information security standard ISO27001, including:



 A clear dashboard, providing management visibility of information security status and performance

 Classification, ownership and management of information and supporting assets

 Provision of an effective risk assessment and risk treatment methodology

 Automated production of a Statement of Applicability

 Process for identifying, recording and progressing security incidents

 A framework for documentation and records management

 Assisting in the definition of information security related roles and responsibilities



Founding CEO of ADG, digital entrepreneur Phil Dawson, stated that the InfoSaaS solution enables clients in both public and private sector to develop and improve their information security behaviours, practices and outcomes, in a world where such outcomes provide a clear competitive advantage against security laggards. He also noted that the ADG/InfoSaaS launch into Australia provides further proof of the UKs global export opportunity in cyber security and cements its reputation for building trust in an increasingly digital world.



Dawson not only co-founded Skyscape Cloud Services (now named UKcloud), the fastest growing TechTrack100 company in the UK, which is the clear market leading provider of government cloud services but also ADG subsidiary, MDS Technologies (also on the TechTrack100 list), placing him at the forefront of understanding the opportunities that digital disruption creates for societal benefit.





Andy Beverley, CTO of InfoSaaS, commented:

"We take pride in delivering best-in-class ISO27001 information security management capabilities through our unique platform. As a result, it's important that our Company strengthens our position through establishing partnerships with trusted and reputable information security organisations such as ADG. The rationale behind our creation of InfoSaaS is to provide the automation and conversion of our proven manual methodology to a cost-effective cloud solution, helping organizations to achieve and retain their ISO27001 certifications, delivering cost savings, and reducing the time and resources required to operate an effective information security management system."



CEO of ADG Australia, Scott Wilkie, who has spent the last 12 months working on the new Australian Cyber Security Strategy stated: the Prime Minister has noted that Australias opportunities in the digital future are limited by poor cyber security posture, awareness, skills and innovation. We believe that InfoSaaS will become the market leading IT risk management tool, enabling organisations to understand their current posture and pathway to a sustainable cyber maturity. Fundamentally, we are bringing the standardised security practices, used by Governments like Australia and the UK, into a usable and affordable format for all businesses  from startup to enterprise. This will be essential for national economic and social security given that there are not enough experienced cyber professionals to support the current business environment.







Assured Digital Group has been founded by individuals who have previously established market leading new entrants to the UK government market, with the objective of creating a recognised world leader in the development and operation of assured digital infrastructure to support and enhance trust between users. Key activities include the development of community cloud IaaS for governments, enabling assured cloud services and related application development. Our vision is in Making Digital Communities Safer through ADGs More Secure Governments and More Secure Citizens programs.

Phil Dawson  Group CEO +44 7802 310302 pdawson(at)assureddigital.com

Scott Wilkie  CEO AsiaPac +61 400 118100 swilkie(at)assureddigital.com

Laura Wells  Group Marketing +44 7824 830680 lwells(at)mdstechnologies.co.uk

Andrew Beverley  CTO +44 203 474 1290 info(at)infosaas.uk

