Dream Global REIT Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Investment Grade Credit Rating

DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX: DRG.UN) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Dream Global REIT's management team will be holding a conference call today, November 14, 2016 at 3pm (ET).

HIGHLIGHTS

"The listing of Dream Global on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the credit rating from Moody's are important steps in bridging the valuation gap between our trading price and the valuation of our German peers," said Jane Gavan, CEO of Dream Global REIT. "We believe that both initiatives are significant milestones for the REIT and should make it easier for European investors to gain exposure to Dream Global, improve the Trust's cost of capital and enhance its financial flexibility."

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Year-over-year, the business of the Trust has been transformed through expanding its joint venture partnerships and an active capital recycling program. Some of the operating metrics, including net operating income, are therefore not directly comparable year-over-year.

KEY STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Dream Global REIT's units will be included for trading in the General Standard segment of the EU regulated market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange starting on November 15, 2016 under the ticker symbol DRG.

Starting with Q3 2016, the REIT will publish additional metrics consistent with the reporting standards of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) to make its reporting comparable with its German peers. This information is available on Dream Global REIT's website under .

In conjunction with the listing of the REIT's units on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the REIT intends to make available a currency conversion option to its registered unitholders, allowing them to receive their monthly distributions in Euro starting in January 2017. Additional information regarding this initiative will be provided during Q4 2016.

Credit rating - Dream Global has received Moody's investment grade issuer rating of Baa3 stable, reflecting the quality of the Trust's assets, Dream Global's track record in Europe, strong German economic fundamentals as well as a solid balance sheet. This rating enables Dream Global to access the unsecured debenture market and will provide the REIT with greater financial flexibility, including the ability to source unsecured debt capital in Europe at attractive rates.

LEASING INITIATIVES

Leasing - In Q3 2016, the Trust completed 450,000 square feet of new leases and renewals and continued selling non-core assets with generally lower occupancy rates. The Trust renewed approximately 289,000 square feet of expiring space during the quarter, resulting in a tenant retention rate of 75%.

One of the Trust's key leasing initiatives during the quarter was the completion of releasing 69,000 square feet of space vacated at the beginning of 2016 by a former top 10 tenant at its Humboldt Haus property in Hamburg.

Occupancy - As a result of the Trust's active leasing and asset management program, overall in-place and committed occupancy of the portfolio increased to 89.1% at the end of Q3 2016, up from 87.5% at the end of 2015 and 86.8% at September 30, 2015. This is the seventh consecutive occupancy increase, resulting in the highest occupancy rate in the Trust's five-year history.

In-place rents - In Q3 2016, in-place rents increased to EUR10.26 from EUR9.61 at the end of 2015, largely due to strong market conditions and the CPI rent adjustment in the Trust's Deutsche Post portfolio. Year-over-year, in-place rents increased by over 8%.

GROWTH INITIATIVES

Acquisitions - On October 31, 2016, the Trust completed the acquisition of the Siemens Campus, a 580,000 square foot, 36.2 acre office campus, in Nuremberg, Germany. The asset is located in a predominantly residential area south of the city center, and is well connected to a major highway and the subway. The Trust believes that the site offers considerable long-term mixed-use intensification opportunities.

The transaction, a sale and lease-back to Siemens with a ten-year initial term with no break options, was completed for $73.1 million at a going-in cap rate (including committed capital expenditures) of 8.1%. The purchase was partially financed with a new eight-year mortgage for $51.2 million at a fixed interest rate of 1.2%. The property was built between 1985 and 1989 and has undergone significant updates over the past number of years. It consists of five multistory office buildings, a restaurant, training and conference facilities, parking and several outbuildings. Siemens, which is headquartered in Germany, is one of the world's largest engineering and technology companies.

Capital recycling - 10 properties were disposed of during Q3 2016 as part of the Trust's continuing capital recycling program for an aggregate sales price of $20.5 million, increasing sales completed during the first nine months of 2016 to $46.0 million. In addition, as at September 30, 2016, 17 properties were held for sale for an aggregate sales price of $66.3 million, representing the assets' approximate fair value.

CAPITAL INITIATIVES

Public offering of units - On August 5, 2016, the Trust closed a public offering of units at $9.00 per unit pursuant to which it issued 10,867,500 units, including the exercise of an overallotment option of 1,417,500 units, for gross proceeds of $97.8 million.

Redemption of 5.5% convertible debentures - The Trust redeemed its entire outstanding 5.5% convertible debentures with and aggregate principal amount of $161.0 million on September 15, 2016.

Mortgage refinancing program - During the quarter, the Trust completed the refinancing of 11 of its existing mortgages with an outstanding principal balance of EUR181.1 million (Trust's share) and a term to maturity of 2.8 years for gross additional proceeds of EUR50.5 million. The Trust achieved a weighted average face interest rate on these mortgages of 1.28% compared to the original average interest rate of 2.44%, for an average term of 8.5 years.

In addition, during the quarter, the Trust entered into agreements to increase three mortgages by approximately EUR16.8 million (Trust's share) for a term of 6.4 years, co-terminous to the original loans, at an average interest rate of 1.52%.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Trust entered into non-binding term sheets on five mortgages with an outstanding principal balance of EUR88.7 million (Trust's share) and a current term to maturity of 2.2 years for gross additional proceeds of EUR37.5 million. Based on the market interest rates as of November 10, 2016, the Trust expects to achieve a weighted average face interest rate on these mortgage of approximately 1.3% compared to the original average interest rate of 2.47% and increase the average term to maturity to 7.7 years.

Proceeds raised in the public offering of units and the mortgage refinancings were used for the redemption of the Trust's convertible debenture, funding of acquisitions, the repayment of its credit facility as well as general Trust purposes.

"Our recent refinancing initiatives at historically low interest rates, coupled with the redemption of our convertible debenture significantly reduced the REIT's weighted average interest rate to an all-time low of 1.93% and improved our capital structure," said Tamara Lawson, Chief Financial Officer of Dream Global REIT.

Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 12.6 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany and Austria. For more information, please visit .

