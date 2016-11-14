Noraxon Shifts Paradigms Within Biomechanics Research with Latest Release of Software Platform

myoRESEARCH(R) 3 Software Suite Delivers the Most Powerful Analysis Software Ever Specifically Designed for Life Sciences

(firmenpresse) - DUSSELDORF, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Today, at Medica 2016, the world's largest medical trade fair, Noraxon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in human movement analysis, released MR3.10, the latest version of its myoRESEARCH biomechanical analysis software. MR3.10 is the most complete biomechanics software suite on the market, built on Noraxon's proprietary modular concept, which automatically synchronizes all data capture and processing.

New in MR3.10 is the myoFORCE module designed to further enhance the work of biomechanical researchers. It rounds out the new research platform, facilitating the integration of force plates with MR3.10's other data modules, which include electromyography (EMG), 3D motion capture, pressure and video analysis. This gives researchers the flexibility of working with a single technology, such as EMG, or setting up a complete biomechanical technology suite incorporating video, 3D kinematics, force, pressure and gait systems, as well as any other third-party device that streams an analog signal. By reducing preparation, setup and processing time, workflow simplification is taken to unprecedented levels.

"In today's complex research environment, a simple solution is needed for getting complete human movement data," said Brent Perkins, president of Noraxon U.S.A., Inc. "Biomechanics research has largely been a fragmented marketplace where technologies exist in isolation, and it's rare to find synergy among all the tools researchers need to excel at their craft. This is where MR3 is a real game changer. With the ability to integrate and synchronize multiple biomechanical assessment technologies under the umbrella of a singular software platform, workflow is accelerated across the board. Where most other scenarios will require custom software programs or algorithms, MR3 addresses the complete process, with results available in real time."

Similar to previous versions of the myoRESEARCH software platform, MR3.10 is purpose-built for research and custom-tailored to clinical and human performance settings, allowing the results to be fine-tuned to specific applications. Key benefits include:

Easy-to-understand workflow that minimizes setup challenges

Improved teaching and communication with easy export of screen capture to video

A full standard library of biomechanical reports that are fully customizable

Instant biofeedback and threshold training with audio or visual cueing

"Based on the positive feedback from our community of partners, we are confident that there has never before been such a complete software offering for biomechanics research in scientific, medical or sports performance applications," said Coleman Bessert, applied biomechanist at Noraxon U.S.A., Inc.

Noraxon will demonstrate the myoRESEARCH software suite at Medica 2016 (Hall 04, Stand F22) in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nov. 14-17.

For a full review of the myoRESEARCH software release notes or any other inquiries, please visit .

About Noraxon



Noraxon U.S.A., Inc., based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader in the manufacture and distribution of high-end biomechanics measurement devices. Noraxon's patented, patent-pending and FDA-approved hardware technology includes electromyography, 3D motion analysis, pressure/force and video capture modules, which are fully integrated with the myoRESEARCH 3 software platform, the company's powerful data acquisition and analysis software. Through its precise and reliable modular approach to a fully equipped and customized biomechanical lab, Noraxon supports evidence-based biomechanics research across academic, ergonomic, clinical and human-performance applications. Learn more at .

myoRESEARCH is a registered trademark of Noraxon U.S.A., Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

