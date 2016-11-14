       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

(firmenpresse) - MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences.

San Francisco, CA
Presentation: Monday, November 14, 2016 at 1:15 PM PST

London, UK
Presentation: Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 8:45 AM GMT

New York, NY
Presentation: Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 1:50 PM EST

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company's website at .

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 5,300 customers across 67 countries, including more than 825 of the Forbes Global 2000.

© 2016 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.



http://www.fireeye.com



