Attivo Networks Named Platinum Winner in Homeland Security Award Program

Company's ThreatMatrix Deception and Response Platform Recognized as Best Intrusion Detection & Prevention Solution to Secure the Nation
(firmenpresse) - FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cyber security threat detection, announced today that it has been named a Platinum Award winner in American Security Today's (AST) 2016 "ASTORS" Homeland Security Awards. The award program recognized the company's ThreatMatrix Deception and Response Platform as a premier example of outstanding product development as well as one of the notable emerging technologies addressing the growing homeland security threats the nation is facing.
AST's comprehensive Homeland Security awards program was organized to recognize the most distinguished vendors of physical, IT, port security, law enforcement and first responders. The recipients were recognized for their outstanding efforts to keep the nation secure and will be honored at , the largest annual northeast U.S. security convention, during a ceremony on Wednesday, November 16 in New York City.
"We have seen a steady increase in interest and demand for Attivo Networks advanced threat detection solutions for Homeland security and the protection of government agency data and critical infrastructure," said Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks. "We are extremely proud that Attivo Networks has been recognized for its ThreatMatrix platform, which detects threats that have bypassed traditional security measures by using deception to trick attackers into revealing themselves."
Attivo Networks® is an award-winning leader in deception technology for real-time detection, analysis, and acceleration of incident response to cyber-attacks. The Attivo Threat Matrix Deception and Response Platform provides early detection of advanced, stolen credential, ransomware, and phishing attacks that are inside user networks, data centers, clouds, IoT and ICS-SCADA environments. By deceiving attackers into revealing themselves, comprehensive attack analysis is efficiently gathered, actionable alerts raised, and response actions automated with prevention system integrations. As part of the continuous threat management platform, ThreatPath provides vulnerability assessment of attack paths for proactive incident prevention. For more information, visit
