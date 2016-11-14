Scorpio Gold Reports High Gold Values in Phase 1 Soil Sampling at the Goldwedge Property, Nevada



(firmenpresse) - Scorpio Gold Reports High Gold Values in Phase 1 Soil Sampling at the Goldwedge Property, Nevada



Vancouver, November 14, 2016 - Scorpio Gold Corporation (Scorpio Gold or the Company) (TSX-V: SGN) is pleased to report results from Phase 1 of its 2016 soil sampling program in the Keystone-Jumbo project area at its 100% owned Goldwedge property.



Scorpio Gold initiated a three-phased soil sampling program and ground magnetic/VLF electromagnetic survey over the Keystone-Jumbo project area in mid-2016. The geophysical survey was designed to assist in structural interpretation of the area and utilized 50 meter line spacing to provide high resolution of structural breaks. The soil sampling program is being conducted at 100 meter sampling intervals to detect anomalous gold mineralization in areas covered by overburden. In the Keystone-Jumbo area, overburden covers approximately 85% of the land position and typically ranges from 0 to 2 meters depth.



Phase 1 of the soil sampling program was conducted over the main area of interest that surrounds the historic Keystone and Jumbo mine workings. Geochemical analyses of the 149 samples collected have produced very promising results (Table 1). The original success criterion for this program was considered to be the discovery of a >15 ppb gold (Au) soil anomaly. For reference, the average crustal abundance in this area is 1-5 ppb Au.



Table 1. Phase 1 Soil Sampling Program - Samples Returning 50 ppb Au



B Samples (2-80 C Samples (+80 mesh)

mesh)



Sample ID Au Sample ID Au

(ppb) (ppb)



GWSS-16-0017B59.1 GWSS-16-0038C86.8

GWSS-16-0022B2640.1 GWSS-16-0042C63.6

GWSS-16-0038B132.7 GWSS-16-0058C191.5

GWSS-16-0042B75.9 GWSS-16-0070C83.8

GWSS-16-0052B409.1 GWSS-16-0078C59.1

GWSS-16-0058B216.1 GWSS-16-0079C63.9

GWSS-16-0069B62.2 GWSS-16-0081C153.4

GWSS-16-0070B85.6 GWSS-16-0082C138.5



GWSS-16-0081B457.1 GWSS-16-0098C117.0

GWSS-16-0082B101.9 GWSS-16-0106C75.2

GWSS-16-0098B97.1 GWSS-16-0117C60.9

GWSS-16-0099B83.6 GWSS-16-0132C75.4

GWSS-16-0106B90.7

GWSS-16-0117B231.0

GWSS-16-0124B50.2

GWSS-16-0132B2844.7



The Phase 1 sampling results are particularly promising in light of the structural interpretation from the magnetometer survey. Results to date outline a 1,100 meter long soil anomaly that follows a distinct N30-45W trending structural break. This trend sub-parallels the N30W structure mapped in the Keystone pit, which is determined to be the main structural control to mineralization. These data correlate well with Scorpio Golds surface geological mapping that has identified previously unknown NW trending structures in the same corridor. Documentation of prior exploration work does not recognize these significant structures, and they have yet to be tested despite the decades of prospecting in the region. Step-out soil sampling, additional detailed mapping and modeling is underway in support of actionable exploration targets within the mineralized corridor.



Phase 2 of the sampling program (completed) and Phase 3 (ongoing) will cover the remainder of the Keystone-Jumbo project area that was not subjected to ground disturbance during historical mining operations. Results will be released once received and compiled.



Plan maps showing the structural interpretation, soil sampling grids and results to date can be viewed in the following links:



Sampling Grids & Structural Interpretation: Grids & Structures

Phase 1 Soil Samples 50 ppb from B fraction (2-80 mesh): B Samples

Phase 1 Soil Samples 50 ppb from C fraction (+80 mesh): C Samples



The Jumbo and Keystone deposits are located approximately 4 km southeast of the Companys Goldwedge deposit. The Keystone open pit was mined by Nevada Goldfields in 1990 and reported 5,750 ounces recovered at 0.32 opt gold. The Jumbo underground mine/pit has no historically reported recovered gold ounces associated with it. New Concept Mining reported mineral resource estimates for both the Jumbo and Keystone deposits in May 1997; however, neither estimate is compliant with NI 43-101 and await verification.



Soil Samples - B and C Fractions



The soil samples are sieved into three size fractions, coarser than 2 mesh (A Sample), 2 mesh to 80 mesh (B Sample) and finer than 80 mesh (C Sample). The A samples were retained as a lithological reference, while the B and C samples were analyzed for both Au and tracer elements. The C samples are considered to be the better indicators for Au mineralization as Au is preferentially adsorbed onto clay minerals and the finer particle size reduces statistical errors and nugget effect. The coarser B samples, while also indicative for Au, are better representatives of geochemical tracer elements such as As, Hg, Sb, as their associated minerals are part of the host rock alteration assemblage that is better sampled using a coarser fraction.



Soil samples were prepped at Bureau Veritas in Reno, Nevada and pulps analysed at Bureau Veritas, Vancouver. Both are ISO 9001 certified testing laboratories and operate in compliance with ISO/IEC 17025:2005 standards. Further details are presented in the Companys quality assurance and quality control program for the Keystone-Jumbo project, available at: QAQC-KJ.



About Scorpio Gold



Scorpio Gold holds a 70% interest in the producing Mineral Ridge gold mining operation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada with joint venture partner Elevon, LLC (30%). Mineral Ridge is a conventional open pit mining and heap leach operation. The Mineral Ridge property is host to multiple gold-bearing structures, veins and lenses at exploration, development and production stages. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada, with a fully permitted underground mine and 400 ton per day mill facility. The Goldwedge mill facility has been placed on a care and maintenance basis and can be restarted immediately when needed.



Scorpio Golds Chairman, Peter J. Hawley, PGeo,, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this release.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION



Chris Zerga,

President



For further information contact:

Chris Zerga, President

Tel: 819- 825-7618

Email: czerga(at)scorpiogold.com



Investor Relations

Jag Sandhu, JNS Capital Corp.

Tel: 778-218-9638

Email: JAGJNS(at)outlook.com



Website: www.scorpiogold.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Companys current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as plan, expect, project, intend, believe, anticipate, estimate, suggest, indicate and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions may or will occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Companys plans with respect to the exploration of its Goldwedge project. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, including risks involved in mineral exploration programs and those risk factors outlined in the Companys Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.







PressRelease by

Scorpio Gold Corporation

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 11/14/2016 - 14:07

Language: English

News-ID 506690

Character count: 8727

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Scorpio Gold Corporation

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease