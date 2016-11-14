Saddle Ranch Media Prioritizes The Launch Of The Cannabis Medical Education Network

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTC PINK: SRMX) announced today that it is prioritizing its work on the development of the Cannabis Users Information Network. The Network will be a reliable and non-partisan source of cannabis related medical information and will provide educational information for parents, doctors and health care providers about the informed medical and recreational use of cannabis products.

Phillip M. Cohen, CEO stated, "The SRMX Cannabis Users Network is planned to be a self supporting profit making Information Network and a respected source for cannabis use information in the form of reliable educational information. Cannabis industry leaders and health experts alike understand the need to be sure people are educated and what is called an expansion of 'Adult Cannabis use' is just that. Our Network is planned for distribution to dispensaries, doctors' offices and other health providers to ensure that cannabis users have accurate information and become educated about the pros and cons of the use of marijuana."

According to the 2015 National Survey of Drug Abuse and Health, in 2013, there were 19.8 million cannabis users, which is expected to grow to a significant segment of the population as new states legalize cannabis use. The November 11, Los Angeles Times estimates that the marijuana industry in California alone will grow to over $6 billion annually over the next 4 years. SRMX is targeting new users and the 20 million people that are already using cannabis. This is becoming a very large audience of consumers, which should make the Cannabis Users Network a highly desired advertising platform. SRMX believes that by producing and distributing high quality information as an education source, that SRMX will become the leading Information Network and advertising platform for millions of people.

Recreational marijuana is legal today in Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Alaska. This week's voting added; California, Massachusetts and Nevada, which have voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Adding these states is giving a huge boost to the campaign to allow cannabis use nationwide. Florida, North Dakota and Arkansas approved medical marijuana measures to bring the total to 31 states with some form of legalized cannabis use.

SRMX believes that it is important that cannabis sector companies work together to be sure the public is prepared and well educated. With new marijuana legalization proposals being approved each year such as on this past Tuesday's ballots, there will be many new users who need to learn more about cannabis products. If the trend continues the number of legal marijuana users is projected to double or triple over next few years. Health providers agree that it is more important than ever that the industry support the need for education about the use of their products.

About Saddle Ranch Media, Inc.

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. is a diversified media and entertainment company operating three divisions: Saddle Ranch Digital, Saddle Ranch Film, and Saddle Ranch TV. SRMX Networks available on YouTube include:

African American Medical Network (AAMN)

Spanish Language Medical Network (SLMN)

KidCARE Medical Television Network (KCTV)

Women's HealthCARE Medical Network (WHCTV)

SRMX's growth plans are being led by Philip M. Cohen, SRMX's CEO, an innovative media industry icon, widely acknowledged as one of the pioneers of place-based media messaging -- also known as Digital Out-Of-Home media ("DOOH"). Mr. Cohen has produced content for the U.S. place-based healthcare industry for more than 30 years. He has produced over 1,000 health education segments for the DOOH medical space.

SRMX CEO, Mr. Phillip M. Cohen is recognized for being a pioneer and ahead of the curve in DOOH media. Advertisers and marketers now agree that the Digital Out-Of-Home space is a crucial element of any branding campaign. Arbitron reports that each month place-based video reaches 67 percent of Americans over 18 years of age.

