SeanieMac to Advertise Through Real Madrid and FC Barcelona

(firmenpresse) - DUBLIN, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- (OTC PINK: BETS), an Irish gaming company, announces an advertising partnership with London based company Project 11. This advertising partnership consists of digital sideline board advertising for seven "La Liga 2017" football (soccer) games. The specific games are a mixture of away games by FC Barcelona & Real Madrid; two of the biggest football (soccer) teams in the world.

The advertising is broken down of 1 to 2 minutes of live TV in-play sideline advertising and additional footage arising from repeats, highlights, internet and mobile device viewing which leads to a combined total across all media of approximately 7 to 9 minutes. This will be available to all viewers in Ireland and the UK.

As an example of their following, some estimate that the "El Clasico" which is the nickname given to the game when FC Barcelona and Real Madrid matchup garners around 400 million viewers. That's 4 times the size of the average Super Bowl.

CEO Shane O' Driscoll commented, "We are excited about the exposure this partnership will bring to SeanieMac, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are arguably the 2 most popular football clubs in the world featuring the world's two most talented and popular players, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi."

About SeanieMac

SeanieMac Limited is an Irish gaming company. It owns and operates "," an online sports and casino wagering web-based platform serving gamblers directly under the brand name .

While the site offers wagering for many categories outside of sports, SeanieMac intends to capture the Irish market by initially focusing on the Gaelic Athletics Association (GAA) or Gaelic Games as well as Irish horse racing and soccer. The company's mission is to provide a market-leading, user-friendly website for online gambling, including sports betting and casino gaming (traditional casino, live casino, poker, bingo and interactive skilled games). The Company does not market to U.S. residents and, hereby, specifically discourages them from attempting to access its wagering services.

The UK/Irish gambling industry generated approximately $21.7 billion in revenue in 2015, with $5.0 billion of that generated online. The Irish/UK online gambling sector is projected to reach $5.2 billion in 2016.

SeanieMac International, Ltd.



Shane O'Driscoll

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/14/2016 - 13:30

Language: English

News-ID 506694

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SeanieMac International, Ltd.

Stadt: DUBLIN, IRELAND





Number of hits: 8



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease