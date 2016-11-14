Semblant to Present on Waterproofing Solutions for Wearable Device Market at IDTechEx Wearable USA 2016

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- , the market leader in protective nanocoatings and liquid damage protection for electronic devices, today announced that Dr. Abe Ghanbari will present "," on Nov. 16, at 5:35 p.m. as part of . The presentation will examine market demand to make wearables more robust and resistant to the elements (water, sweat, dust, corrosion), as well as how to overcome the challenges of high-volume manufacturing and sustainability.

While consumers used to accept the blame for damaging their electronics, they are now demanding more robust devices from manufacturers. Today's devices must be able to go anywhere at any time. This means they have to be protected against water, dust and corrosion, the leading causes of damage and device failure. Ghanbari's presentation will discuss different approaches to protecting electronics against water, dust and corrosion, and highlight the need for environmentally friendly solutions. Additionally, he will examine the need for device to be reworkable and repairable, as this saves consumers, carriers and manufacturers millions of dollars, as well as reducing the amount of electronic waste in landfills.

is part of the IDTechEx Show!, the leading event on emerging technologies including electronic textiles, printed electronics, sensors, energy harvesting, energy storage, 3D printing and advanced materials. The show will take place Nov. 16 and 17 in the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif. USA. Dr. Ghanbari will present as part of the session.

Semblant is the global leader in innovating and deploying protective nanomaterials in the electronics industry. The company's unique nano-shield nanotechnology solutions, backed by a broad range of fundamental patents, have been designed specifically to protect electronic devices from liquid ingress, corrosion and many other forms of damage. This saves the industry billions of dollars each year in return and repair costs. Semblant's nanocoatings are also environmentally friendly and release no hazardous materials in the manufacturing process. The company provides solutions to the mobile phone, wearable, enterprise computing, network infrastructure, medical device, automotive and space/military/aerospace markets, as well as the printed circuit board and semiconductor/semiconductor packaging industries. For more information, visit us at .

