PFSweb to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) ("PFS"), a global commerce service provider, will be presenting at two financial conferences in November.

Presentation: Wednesday, November 16th at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York City

Webcast:

Presentation: Thursday, November 17th at 3:00 p.m. Central time

Location: InterContinental Hotel, Dallas

Webcast:

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your respective conference representative or call the company's investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

PFSweb (PFS) (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce service provider of solutions including digital strategy consulting, digital agency and marketing services, technology development services, business process outsourcing services, and a complete omni-channel technology ecosystem. The company provides these solutions and services to major brand names and other companies seeking to optimize every customer experience and enhance their traditional and online business channels. PFS supports organizations across various industries, including Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal, LEGO, Canada Goose, ASICS, Roots Canada Ltd., PANDORA, Diageo, Anastasia Beverly Hills, See's Candies, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint, and many more. PFS is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, Minnesota, Washington, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Canada, Belgium, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and India. For more information, please visit or download the free PFS IR App on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

