ESSA General Assembly 2016

The internationalization of the industry is constantly increasing  Still, trade barriers are affecting the market

Members of ESSA during the General Assembly 2016. (Photo Nr. 223: ESSA)

(firmenpresse) - Frankfurt/M.  November 2016. On the 9th and 10th of November, the members of the European Security Systems Association (ESSA) met for the 49th time for their yearly general assembly in Frankfurt. 137 representa-tives of the physical security industry gathered in the VDMA building, in order to review the last year and to define the common approach for the future of the industry.



The assembly was moderated by ESSAs managing director Dr. Markus Heering as well as the chairman Harald Lüling and the deputy chairman Myriam Bevillon. During the assembly, the members of ESSA underlined the importance of defined quality criteria for the market, especially with respect to the current market developments. In doing so, the focus should not only lay on the transparency of audit processes but also on the comparability of the test results. These major factors are essential in order to assure a high quality level on the market. Dr. Markus Heering emphasized, ESSA continues to be fully committed to identify the prevalent restrictions on the international market of physical security. It is our main task to support our members in overcoming these market barriers.



This years general assembly was characterized by several keynote presentations of guest speakers  such as Andreas Elfving (FOI Swedish Defence Research Agency, Stockholm), Götz Schartner (8com GmbH & Co. KG, Neustadt), Dr.-Ing. Steffen Kunze (Fraunhofer Institut, Dresden) and Julia Jacobs (Messe Essen, Essen)  as well as a workshop, explaining the new tool catalogue and the resulting side effects of the biggest change of the EN 1143-1.





EU Security Certification Projects

Anders Elfving, FOI Swedish Defence Research Agency, Stockholm



Mr. Elfving presented HECTOS, a project funded under the EC FP7 security research program, which brings together 8 leading organizations from across Europe in order to study how a harmonized approach to evaluation and certification schemes of physical security products could be developed. Since the current market still is characterized by barriers, a successful achievement of the project would constitute a huge benefit for the entire security industry, worldwide. HECTOS, which is based on the ISO/IEC 17000 series, already reached its concept development phase and will be fully presented to the members of its organization in the beginning of next year.





Cybercrime and Economic Espionage

Götz Schartner, 8com GmbH & Co. KG, Neustadt an der Weinstraße



The lecture on cybercrime and economic espionage addressed the current threat of professional hacking attacks on the IT systems of companies. Basically, sensitive company data will never be safe from hacking attacks, explained Mr. Götz Schartner at the beginning of his presentation. But there are effective measures a company can take in order to ensure information security. In particular, regular software updates can minimize the risk. In addition to this, there are insurances which cover cybercrime and the results of its damage.



Security Applications with Ceramic Materials  An Oxymoron?

Dr.-Ing. Steffen Kunze, Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramics Technologies IKTS, Dresden



Mr. Kunze informed the audience about the special material characteristics of metal and polymer bonded ceramics as well as its advantages and disadvantages for engineering applications. Due to its extreme stability and strength and high temperature resistance, the use of ceramics can be very interesting for the security industry. Especially, the future of safety storages could be positively impacted from ceramic applications.



security Messe Essen  Review 2016 & Outlook 2018

Julia Jacob, Messe Essen, Essen



Messe Essen presented the results of the security exhibition 2016  the world leading exhibition for civil security. This year, approximately 1,000 exhibitors from 45 nations showcased their products and services at the fair. The number of visitors amounted to 40,000 people from 132 countries. The figures demonstrate perfectly in which direction the industry will evolve within the next years  internationality. An expansion and reconstruction of the fair ground is planned until the next security exhibition in 2018. The construction work should optimize the splitting of the halls  8 large and clearly arranged halls should be created out of the former 18 small halls. Additionally, there will be a possibility of 2-floor construction in all halls.



In 2017, the association can look back on a 50-year existence. Within the last half century, the industry of physical security has developed and also changed enormously. The network of ESSA, which resulted from the former Forschungs- und Prüfgemeinschaft Geldschränke und Tresoranlagen e.V. (FuP), grew significantly over the last decades and influenced the industry even on an international level. Currently, there are 143 member companies within ESSA, 40 members of them are non-European companies  rising tendency.



Text: 4.968 characters incl. spaces













More information:

http://www.ecb-s.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Background ESSA

ESSA  The International Security Association based in Frankfurt/Main is the leading international association of the security industry. At present, the ESSA has more than 140 members from 39 countries.





Requests:

European Security Systems Association (ESSA) e.V.

Mrs Amal Eddahmani

Lyoner Str. 18

D-60528 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 6603 1164

Mail amal.eddahmani(at)ecb-s.com

www.ecb-s.com

PressContact / Agency:

European Security Systems Association (ESSA) e.V.

Mrs Amal Eddahmani

Lyoner Str. 18

D-60528 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 6603 1164

Mail amal.eddahmani(at)ecb-s.com

www.ecb-s.com

Date: 11/14/2016 - 14:45

Language: English

News-ID 506705

Character count: 5354

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: European Security Systems Association (ESSA) e.V.

Ansprechpartner: Amal Eddahmani

Stadt: Frankfurt am Main

Telefon: +49 69 6603 1164



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 16



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease