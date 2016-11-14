ESSA General Assembly 2016

The internationalization of the industry is constantly increasing Still, trade barriers are affecting the market
(firmenpresse) - Frankfurt/M. November 2016. On the 9th and 10th of November, the members of the European Security Systems Association (ESSA) met for the 49th time for their yearly general assembly in Frankfurt. 137 representa-tives of the physical security industry gathered in the VDMA building, in order to review the last year and to define the common approach for the future of the industry.
The assembly was moderated by ESSAs managing director Dr. Markus Heering as well as the chairman Harald Lüling and the deputy chairman Myriam Bevillon. During the assembly, the members of ESSA underlined the importance of defined quality criteria for the market, especially with respect to the current market developments. In doing so, the focus should not only lay on the transparency of audit processes but also on the comparability of the test results. These major factors are essential in order to assure a high quality level on the market. Dr. Markus Heering emphasized, ESSA continues to be fully committed to identify the prevalent restrictions on the international market of physical security. It is our main task to support our members in overcoming these market barriers.
This years general assembly was characterized by several keynote presentations of guest speakers such as Andreas Elfving (FOI Swedish Defence Research Agency, Stockholm), Götz Schartner (8com GmbH & Co. KG, Neustadt), Dr.-Ing. Steffen Kunze (Fraunhofer Institut, Dresden) and Julia Jacobs (Messe Essen, Essen) as well as a workshop, explaining the new tool catalogue and the resulting side effects of the biggest change of the EN 1143-1.
EU Security Certification Projects
Anders Elfving, FOI Swedish Defence Research Agency, Stockholm
Mr. Elfving presented HECTOS, a project funded under the EC FP7 security research program, which brings together 8 leading organizations from across Europe in order to study how a harmonized approach to evaluation and certification schemes of physical security products could be developed. Since the current market still is characterized by barriers, a successful achievement of the project would constitute a huge benefit for the entire security industry, worldwide. HECTOS, which is based on the ISO/IEC 17000 series, already reached its concept development phase and will be fully presented to the members of its organization in the beginning of next year.
Cybercrime and Economic Espionage
Götz Schartner, 8com GmbH & Co. KG, Neustadt an der Weinstraße
The lecture on cybercrime and economic espionage addressed the current threat of professional hacking attacks on the IT systems of companies. Basically, sensitive company data will never be safe from hacking attacks, explained Mr. Götz Schartner at the beginning of his presentation. But there are effective measures a company can take in order to ensure information security. In particular, regular software updates can minimize the risk. In addition to this, there are insurances which cover cybercrime and the results of its damage.
Security Applications with Ceramic Materials An Oxymoron?
Dr.-Ing. Steffen Kunze, Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramics Technologies IKTS, Dresden
Mr. Kunze informed the audience about the special material characteristics of metal and polymer bonded ceramics as well as its advantages and disadvantages for engineering applications. Due to its extreme stability and strength and high temperature resistance, the use of ceramics can be very interesting for the security industry. Especially, the future of safety storages could be positively impacted from ceramic applications.
security Messe Essen Review 2016 & Outlook 2018
Julia Jacob, Messe Essen, Essen
Messe Essen presented the results of the security exhibition 2016 the world leading exhibition for civil security. This year, approximately 1,000 exhibitors from 45 nations showcased their products and services at the fair. The number of visitors amounted to 40,000 people from 132 countries. The figures demonstrate perfectly in which direction the industry will evolve within the next years internationality. An expansion and reconstruction of the fair ground is planned until the next security exhibition in 2018. The construction work should optimize the splitting of the halls 8 large and clearly arranged halls should be created out of the former 18 small halls. Additionally, there will be a possibility of 2-floor construction in all halls.
In 2017, the association can look back on a 50-year existence. Within the last half century, the industry of physical security has developed and also changed enormously. The network of ESSA, which resulted from the former Forschungs- und Prüfgemeinschaft Geldschränke und Tresoranlagen e.V. (FuP), grew significantly over the last decades and influenced the industry even on an international level. Currently, there are 143 member companies within ESSA, 40 members of them are non-European companies rising tendency.
Text: 4.968 characters incl. spaces
More information:
http://www.ecb-s.com
Background ESSA
ESSA The International Security Association based in Frankfurt/Main is the leading international association of the security industry. At present, the ESSA has more than 140 members from 39 countries.
European Security Systems Association (ESSA) e.V.
Mrs Amal Eddahmani
Lyoner Str. 18
D-60528 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 6603 1164
Mail amal.eddahmani(at)ecb-s.com
www.ecb-s.com
European Security Systems Association (ESSA) e.V.
Mrs Amal Eddahmani
Lyoner Str. 18
D-60528 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 6603 1164
Mail amal.eddahmani(at)ecb-s.com
www.ecb-s.com
Date: 11/14/2016 - 14:45
Language: English
News-ID 506705
Character count: 5354
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: European Security Systems Association (ESSA) e.V.
Ansprechpartner: Amal Eddahmani
Stadt: Frankfurt am Main
Telefon: +49 69 6603 1164
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 16
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.386
|Registriert Heute:
|21
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|253
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.