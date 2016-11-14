Constellation Brands Employees Around the World Fight Hunger Through Nourishing Neighbors Initiative

* Employees in 40+ global locations give time, food and money during third

annual "Nourishing Neighbors" week-long initiative

* More than 1,040 employees took paid time off to volunteer during the week

* $100,000 in employee and company monetary donations

* More than 84,000 pounds of food collected at company locations



VICTOR, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2016 - Constellation Brands employees led the company's

third annual Nourishing Neighbors initiative, which fights hunger in the

communities they call home. The coordinated effort ran from October 24 - 28, and

offered employees three ways to participate - by donating time, food or money.



"I'm proud of our employees for taking a hands-on approach to fighting hunger,"

said Rob Sands, president and chief executive officer, Constellation Brands.

"While this is a global initiative that unites our company behind a common

cause, employees are able to make a difference on a local level and can see the

positive impact they have on their neighbors and community."



During the week, more than 1,040 employees in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and New

Zealand took paid time off to volunteer at local food banks. This was an

increase in volunteer participation by 42% from 2015. In addition, company and

employee monetary donations totaled $100,000, also an increase of 42% from

2015, and more than 84,000 pounds of food was collected at company locations and

distributed to local food banks.



"I always appreciate the compassion and enthusiasm shown by my colleagues," said

Maria Olivarez, administrative assistant, San Antonio. "It makes me happy to

hear of their positive experiences volunteering, especially my colleagues who

participated for the first time this year and said they'd be doing it again."



To ensure the Nourishing Neighbors initiative best meets the specific needs of

each community, Constellation partnered with organizations like Blessings in a



Backpack, a non-profit organization that provides food on weekends for children

who might otherwise go hungry, and Foodlink, a regional food hub that serves 10

counties in western New York.



"Constellation's enthusiastic group of volunteers put in a lot of hours and made

a significant impact on the people we serve," said Julia Tedesco, executive

director, Foodlink. "We're grateful for this ongoing partnership with Nourishing

Neighbors and thankful that Constellation Brands has chosen Foodlink as an ideal

way to give back to our community."



In addition to Nourishing Neighbors, Constellation employees give back in a

number of other ways during the year through global, company-wide programs like

the Employee Match Program, which has donated a total of more than $2 million

since 2011, as well as through numerous regional and local charitable and

volunteer efforts.



About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B) is a leading international producer

and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Canada,

Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is a Fortune 500(®) company and one

of the top performing stocks in the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index.

Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic

imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo

Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point,

one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is

the world's leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love,

including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West,

Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and Jackson-Triggs. The company's premium spirits

brands include SVEDKA Vodka and Casa Noble Tequila.



Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a

commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors

and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big

moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to

become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100

brands in its portfolio, sales in approximately 100 countries, about 40

facilities and approximately 9,000 talented employees. We express our company

vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit

www.cbrands.com.



