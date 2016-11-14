Constellation Brands Employees Around the World Fight Hunger Through Nourishing Neighbors Initiative

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Employees in 40+ global locations give time, food and money during third
annual "Nourishing Neighbors" week-long initiative
* More than 1,040 employees took paid time off to volunteer during the week
* $100,000 in employee and company monetary donations
* More than 84,000 pounds of food collected at company locations
VICTOR, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2016 - Constellation Brands employees led the company's
third annual Nourishing Neighbors initiative, which fights hunger in the
communities they call home. The coordinated effort ran from October 24 - 28, and
offered employees three ways to participate - by donating time, food or money.
"I'm proud of our employees for taking a hands-on approach to fighting hunger,"
said Rob Sands, president and chief executive officer, Constellation Brands.
"While this is a global initiative that unites our company behind a common
cause, employees are able to make a difference on a local level and can see the
positive impact they have on their neighbors and community."
During the week, more than 1,040 employees in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and New
Zealand took paid time off to volunteer at local food banks. This was an
increase in volunteer participation by 42% from 2015. In addition, company and
employee monetary donations totaled $100,000, also an increase of 42% from
2015, and more than 84,000 pounds of food was collected at company locations and
distributed to local food banks.
"I always appreciate the compassion and enthusiasm shown by my colleagues," said
Maria Olivarez, administrative assistant, San Antonio. "It makes me happy to
hear of their positive experiences volunteering, especially my colleagues who
participated for the first time this year and said they'd be doing it again."
To ensure the Nourishing Neighbors initiative best meets the specific needs of
each community, Constellation partnered with organizations like Blessings in a
Backpack, a non-profit organization that provides food on weekends for children
who might otherwise go hungry, and Foodlink, a regional food hub that serves 10
counties in western New York.
"Constellation's enthusiastic group of volunteers put in a lot of hours and made
a significant impact on the people we serve," said Julia Tedesco, executive
director, Foodlink. "We're grateful for this ongoing partnership with Nourishing
Neighbors and thankful that Constellation Brands has chosen Foodlink as an ideal
way to give back to our community."
In addition to Nourishing Neighbors, Constellation employees give back in a
number of other ways during the year through global, company-wide programs like
the Employee Match Program, which has donated a total of more than $2 million
since 2011, as well as through numerous regional and local charitable and
volunteer efforts.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B) is a leading international producer
and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Canada,
Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is a Fortune 500(®) company and one
of the top performing stocks in the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index.
Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic
imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo
Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point,
one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is
the world's leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love,
including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West,
Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and Jackson-Triggs. The company's premium spirits
brands include SVEDKA Vodka and Casa Noble Tequila.
Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a
commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors
and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big
moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to
become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100
brands in its portfolio, sales in approximately 100 countries, about 40
facilities and approximately 9,000 talented employees. We express our company
vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit
www.cbrands.com.
