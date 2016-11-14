Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on November 14, 2016 at 4:35 p.m.

local time

Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market

Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso



Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5

and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of

mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and

financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso Corporation.



On November 11, 2016, BlackRock, Inc.'s aggregate holding in Metso fell below

the 5 percent threshold and amounted to 7,421,164 shares or 4.93 percent of

Metso's shares and votes. BlackRock, Inc.'s holding through financial

instruments in Metso Corporation amounted to 1,238,095 shares, which corresponds

to 0.82 percent of the total amount of shares in Metso Corporation. On November

11, 2016, BlackRock, Inc.'s total position in Metso Corporation amounted to

8,659,259 or 5.75 percent of Metso's shares and votes.



Metso's total number of shares and voting rights is 150,348,256.

BlackRock, Inc.'s holdings according to the notification:



+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

| |% of shares and | % of shares and | Total of both |

| | voting rights |voting rights through| in % |

| | (A) |financial instruments| (A + B) |

| | | (B) | |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|Resulting situation on | | | |

|the date on which the | 4.93% | 0.82% | 5.75% |

|threshold was reached | | | |



+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|Position of previous | 5.11% | 0.64% | 5.76% |

|notification | | | |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+





+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|A: Shares and voting rights |

+---------------+---------------------------+----------------------------------+

| |Number of shares and voting| % of shares and voting rights |

| | rights | |

+---------------+------------+--------------+------------+---------------------+

| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |

| ISIN Code | (SMA 9:5) | (SMA 9:6 and | (SMA 9:5) | (SMA 9:6 and 7) |

| | | 7) | | |

+---------------+------------+--------------+------------+---------------------+

|FI0009007835 | | 7,421,164 | | 4.93% |

+---------------+------------+--------------+------------+---------------------+

|SUBTOTAL A | 7,421,164 | 4.93% |

+---------------+---------------------------+----------------------------------+

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a |

+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------------+------------+---------+

| Type of | | | | Number of | % of |

| financial | Expiration | Exercise | Physical of | shares and | shares |

| instrument | date | Period |cash settlement| voting | and |

| | | | | rights | voting |

| | | | | | rights |

+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------------+------------+---------+

|Securities | N/A | N/A | Physical | 1,231,909 | 0.81% |

|Lent | | | | | |

+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------------+------------+---------+

|CDF | N/A | N/A | Cash | 6,186 | 0.00% |

+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------------+------------+---------+

|SUBTOTAL B | 1,238,095 | 0.82% |

+---------------+------------+---------+





Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates,

recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers

improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by

using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build

new, sustainable ways of growing together.



Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems

to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope

of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,400

services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.



Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had net sales of about

EUR 2.9 billion in 2015. Metso employs over 12,000 persons in more than 50

countries. Expect results.



www.metso.com, www.twitter.com/metsogroup



Further information, please contact:

Juha Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel +358 20 484 3253



Metso Corporation



Eeva Sipilä

CFO



Juha Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations



Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd

Media

www.metso.com

















This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Metso Corporation via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.metso.com



PressRelease by

Metso Corporation

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/14/2016 - 15:35

Language: English

News-ID 506762

Character count: 6929

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Metso Corporation

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease