(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on November 14, 2016 at 4:35 p.m.
local time
Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market
Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso
Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5
and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of
mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and
financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso Corporation.
On November 11, 2016, BlackRock, Inc.'s aggregate holding in Metso fell below
the 5 percent threshold and amounted to 7,421,164 shares or 4.93 percent of
Metso's shares and votes. BlackRock, Inc.'s holding through financial
instruments in Metso Corporation amounted to 1,238,095 shares, which corresponds
to 0.82 percent of the total amount of shares in Metso Corporation. On November
11, 2016, BlackRock, Inc.'s total position in Metso Corporation amounted to
8,659,259 or 5.75 percent of Metso's shares and votes.
Metso's total number of shares and voting rights is 150,348,256.
BlackRock, Inc.'s holdings according to the notification:
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
| |% of shares and | % of shares and | Total of both |
| | voting rights |voting rights through| in % |
| | (A) |financial instruments| (A + B) |
| | | (B) | |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|Resulting situation on | | | |
|the date on which the | 4.93% | 0.82% | 5.75% |
|threshold was reached | | | |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|Position of previous | 5.11% | 0.64% | 5.76% |
|notification | | | |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|A: Shares and voting rights |
+---------------+---------------------------+----------------------------------+
| |Number of shares and voting| % of shares and voting rights |
| | rights | |
+---------------+------------+--------------+------------+---------------------+
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code | (SMA 9:5) | (SMA 9:6 and | (SMA 9:5) | (SMA 9:6 and 7) |
| | | 7) | | |
+---------------+------------+--------------+------------+---------------------+
|FI0009007835 | | 7,421,164 | | 4.93% |
+---------------+------------+--------------+------------+---------------------+
|SUBTOTAL A | 7,421,164 | 4.93% |
+---------------+---------------------------+----------------------------------+
| |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a |
+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------------+------------+---------+
| Type of | | | | Number of | % of |
| financial | Expiration | Exercise | Physical of | shares and | shares |
| instrument | date | Period |cash settlement| voting | and |
| | | | | rights | voting |
| | | | | | rights |
+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------------+------------+---------+
|Securities | N/A | N/A | Physical | 1,231,909 | 0.81% |
|Lent | | | | | |
+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------------+------------+---------+
|CDF | N/A | N/A | Cash | 6,186 | 0.00% |
+-------------+-------------+-----------+---------------+------------+---------+
|SUBTOTAL B | 1,238,095 | 0.82% |
+---------------+------------+---------+
Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates,
recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers
improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by
using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build
new, sustainable ways of growing together.
Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems
to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope
of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,400
services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.
Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had net sales of about
EUR 2.9 billion in 2015. Metso employs over 12,000 persons in more than 50
countries. Expect results.
www.metso.com, www.twitter.com/metsogroup
Further information, please contact:
Juha Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel +358 20 484 3253
Metso Corporation
Eeva Sipilä
CFO
Juha Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Media
www.metso.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Metso Corporation via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.metso.com
Date: 11/14/2016 - 15:35
Language: English
News-ID 506762
Character count: 6929
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Metso Corporation
Stadt: Helsinki
Number of hits: 70
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.410
|Registriert Heute:
|45
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|212
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.