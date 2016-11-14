Golar Power enters into long term SPA with Qatar Petroleum Affiliate Ocean LNG Limited

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DOHA, Qatar · 14 November 2016 - Golar Power reached a new milestone in the
Sergipe Project with the signing of a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement
(SPA) between QP's affiliate, Ocean LNG Limited, and Brazil based CELSE-
Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe S.A. ("CELSE"), a joint venture between Golar
Power and Ebrasil.
Under the terms of the agreement, Ocean LNG, which was established for the
purpose of marketing QP's international LNG supply portfolio sourced outside of
the State of Qatar, will supply 1.3 million tons per annum of LNG to CELSE, on
an Ex-Ship basis. The shipments, which will begin in 2020 will be for use at
CELSE's Porto de Sergipe power project near Aracaju, in the Brazilian state of
Sergipe.
Golar Power CEO, Mr. Eduardo Antonello, "This is an important milestone in the
development of the Porto de Sergipe power plant. Golar Power is proud to partner
with LNG industry pioneers Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil and their newly formed
Ocean LNG joint venture as its long-term fuel supplier."
Ocean LNG Limited is a joint venture company owned by a QP affiliate (70%) and
an ExxonMobil affiliate (30%), and has established a branch office in the Qatar
Financial Centre (QFC) in Doha to manage and undertake its activities.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future
events and Golar's operations, performance and financial condition. Forward-
looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict,
forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may
contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "project",
"will be", "will continue", "will likely result", "plan", "intend" or words or
phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known and unknown risks
and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently
subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond
Golar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, those
factors listed from time to time in the reports and other documents Golar files
with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Golar to
predict all of these factors. Further, Golar cannot assess the impact of each
such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of
factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those
contained in any forward-looking statement. Golar does not intend to release
publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained
herein to reflect any change in Golar's expectations with respect thereto or any
change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is
based.
Hamilton, Bermuda
November 14, 2016
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Brian Tienzo
Stuart Buchanan
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golar LNG via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.golarlng.com/
Date: 11/14/2016 - 15:27
Language: English
News-ID 506768
Character count: 4030
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Golar LNG
Stadt: Hamilton
Number of hits: 67
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.410
|Registriert Heute:
|45
|Registriert Gestern:
|21
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|198
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.