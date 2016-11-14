       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Pharmaceuticals & Biotech


PAREXEL Launches IDMP-Focused Software And Service Solution

ID: 506771
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Solution developed to help biopharmaceutical companies meet emerging regulatory requirements ahead of deadline

LONDON, November 14, 2016  PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ: PRXL), a leading global biopharmaceutical services provider, today launched an Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP)-focused solution for biopharmaceutical companies. LIQUENT InSight® for IDMP is the newest module added to PAREXELs Regulatory Information Management (RIM) platform.

Beginning in 2018, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will require biopharmaceutical companies to submit data on medicines in accordance with the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) IDMP standards. Other major global market regulatory agencies are expected to follow suit. The standards are designed to increase transparency into authorised and investigational medicinal products to improve patient safety.

PAREXELs LIQUENT InSight® for IDMP allows biopharmaceutical companies to collect their data in a comprehensive and holistic manner. It is fully compliant with the five ISO IDMP standards defining product and registration data and details for investigational and registered medicinal products. In addition, PAREXEL Consultings subject matter experts work with clients to develop a comprehensive IDMP strategy that ensures globally standardised data.

As biopharmaceutical companies establish their IDMP programs, they will require capabilities to help them meet global standards and eliminate complexity, said Paul Bidez, Ph.D., Vice President, Regulatory Solutions, PAREXEL. Our solution combines deep subject matter expertise, specialised master data management, integration services, and purpose-built technology. With this new offering, PAREXEL clients gain a well-structured IDMP program with the potential to ensure compliance, provide greater efficiency, reduce costs, and simplify processes.

PAREXELs end-to-end IDMP solution is available around the world, directly from PAREXEL or through the PAREXEL Partner Program. The solution can be deployed on-premises or in PAREXELs Regulatory Cloud, a life sciences content and regulatory information management solution structured within a dedicated, private cloud environment. For more details, visit: https://www.parexel.com/solutions/consulting/idmp-solutions.




More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/PAREXEL-Launches-IDMP-Focused-Software-And-Service-Solution



Keywords (optional):

parexel, idmp, liquent, insight, biopharmaceutical,



Company information / Profile:

PAREXEL International Corporation is a leading global biopharmaceutical services company, providing a broad range of expertise-based clinical research, consulting, medical communications, and technology solutions and services to the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Committed to providing solutions that expedite time-to-market and peak-market penetration, PAREXEL has developed significant expertise across the development and commercialisation continuum, from drug development and regulatory consulting to clinical pharmacology, clinical trials management, and reimbursement. PAREXEL Informatics provides advanced technology solutions, including medical imaging, to facilitate the clinical development process. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, PAREXEL has offices in 85 locations in 51 countries around the world, and had approximately 18,750 employees in the first quarter. For more information about PAREXEL International visit www.PAREXEL.com.

PressRelease by

PressContact / Agency:

Charlotte Ward, OneChocolate Communications
Tel.: 0207 347 0227
Email: parexel(at)onechocolatecomms.co.uk

Cristi Barnett, PAREXEL International
Tel.: +1 781-434-4019
Email: Cristi.Barnett(at)PAREXEL.com



published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/14/2016 - 16:27
Language: English
News-ID 506771
Character count: 2403
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522 883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 62

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Pharmaceuticals & Biotech




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.410
Registriert Heute: 45
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 203


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z