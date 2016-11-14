Intrix Technology and Ionic Services Announce Technology Integration

New integration provides "streamlined" payment and accounting solution to funeral home industry

(firmenpresse) - ROSEVILLE, CA and CINCINNATI, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- . (Intrix), a leading payment processor and ISO, and , a provider of back office CRM services, have completed the integration between Intrix' payment portal and Ionic's accounting system, bringing to market a "streamlined" payments and accounting solution for the funeral home industry.

The new integrated system provides funeral homes the ability to reduce the number of steps necessary to handle credit card processing, accounts receivable and other back office operations, saving time and money, eliminating errors and reducing fraud exposure. It also ensures the accuracy of financial records and makes them available in real time.

"Our new integrated offering is another way we continue to focus our efforts at expanding our product line to better service and meet the needs of funeral home and cemetery customers," said Jeffrey Connors, CEO of Intrix. "It's a unique solution for the funeral industry and one that provides a host of efficiencies not available with any other product on the market."

Intrix' innovative Payment Gateway offers a full tokenization solution for processing payments and storing sensitive payment data. Intrix has become the credit card processor of choice for merchants across the country because of its gateway services. Ionic's suite of accounting services are designed specifically for funeral homes and cemeteries and include management reporting capabilities, an accounting interface, and multi-firm/site functions that are unique in the industry.

"The time and effort invested in completing this integration brings great value to customers," said Daniel Sharp, founder and CTO of Iconic. "It speeds up the accounting process and eliminates unnecessary steps, streamlining customers' operations and making staff more efficient. And it has the added advantage of reducing the cost of merchant services in both initial and ongoing expenses."

Intrix provides payment processing software solutions and services for agents, enterprises and retailers. The company's offerings include the Intrix Payment Gateway, a software-as-a-service solution for processing payments and storing sensitive payment data, and Intrix Quick Books as well as a whole host of product offerings like recurring billing, Point of Sale solutions and mobile payments that are oriented to meeting the needs of its merchants. .

Ionic is the only company that provides a complete suite of information technology and accounting services to funeral homes and cemeteries. The company is focused solely on servicing the death care industry. Many of the services Ionic provides are not by themselves unique. However, the company combines these services and tailors them for your industry and, as a result, creates a complete solution that meets your every need. .

