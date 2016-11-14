SilverCrest Announces New Discovery at Las Chispas; Varela Veins with Multiple Results of Greater Than 1,400 gpt AgEq



VANCOUVER, BC - November 14, 2016 - SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SilverCrest or the Company) is pleased to announce an update on the underground rehabilitation program at its Las Chispas Property (Las Chispas) located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrests initial focus was on the Las Chispas, William Tell and Babicanora veins. Exploration has been expanded to include a new, recently discovered target at the historic Varela Mine. This mine has two near-parallel veins that are approximately 300 metres west of the William Tell Vein.



N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, President & CEO commented, We continue to gain further access to historic workings and expand our high grade footprint at Las Chispas. The latest results from the ongoing underground rehabilitation are for the historic Varela Mine, which includes bonanza grades of up to 40.9 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 610.0 gpt silver or 3,677.5 gpt silver equivalent (AgEq, based on 75(Ag): 1(Au) and 100% metallurgical recovery) over 0.3 metres. Our sample results on four levels are showing multiple grades of over 1,400 gpt AgEq. From visual inspection, the Varela Mine has two veins (the Main Vein and the Footwall Vein) and appears to have had less historical production than either the Las Chispas or William Tell veins. The grades mined at Varela may have been below an assumed historic cut-off grade of 1,000 gpt silver. SilverCrest plans on drill testing this target during the ongoing Phase II exploration program.



Underground Rehabilitation Update



The Company has accessed approximately 7 kilometres of underground workings to date, with an additional 4.5 kilometres to be opened and explored over the next several months. As SilverCrest opens and explores the underground workings, the Company continues to systemically collect samples at intervals of two to three metres along strike length of veins. The Company collected a total of 318 samples at the Varela veins from 450 metres of underground access as reported below (see attached Figure and Photo). Of the 318 samples tested, 129 were vein samples and used for assay composites. The remaining samples were of hangingwall and footwall material. Sampling locations and widths are restricted to historic workings, which may only represent part of the mineralized vein, stockwork or breccia. The Company plans to complete drilling at the Varela veins to determine the location, true thickness and extent of mineralization.





The composited sample results (uncut, undiluted) for this release for four underground levels are;



- Level 1: average 0.53 metres wide grading 2.96 gpt gold and 47.0 gpt silver, or 330 gpt AgEq over a continuous 6.5 metre strike length.



- Level 2: average 0.69 metres wide grading 1.22 gpt gold and 114.1 gpt silver, or 205 gpt AgEq over a continuous 10 metre strike length.



- Level 3: average 0.88 metres wide grading 4.76 gpt gold and 147.6 gpt silver, or 504 gpt AgEq over a continuous 10 metre strike length.



- Level 4: average 1.1 metres wide grading 3.13 gpt gold and 223.6 gpt silver, or 458 gpt AgEq over a continuous 80 metre strike length excluding 7 metres of faulting.



There appears to be an increase in vein width and grade from the near surface Level 1 (1,160 metre elevation) to the deeper Level 4 (1,130 metre elevation).



The following table summarizes the 17 most significant un-composited assay results (uncut, undiluted) greater than 500 gpt AgEq from the four levels at the El Sheik historic workings of the Varela Main Vein only;



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38166/2016-11-14 NR Las Chispas Varela FinalPrcom.001.jpeg



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38166/2016-11-14 NR Las Chispas Varela FinalPrcom.002.jpeg



---

Mineralized Area Sample TyWidth*Au (gAg (gAgEq*

pe * pt pt (

(m) ) ) gpt)

Level 1 Chip/Chann0.63 7.14 129.0 664.5

el



Level 2 shaft Chip/Chann0.32 12.45 499.0 1,432.

el 7



Level 3 Chip/Chann0.42 9.20 94.2 784.2

el



Level 4 Chip/Chann0.30 9.58 211.0 929.5

el



Level 4 Chip/Chann0.36 8.88 203.0 869.0

el



Level 4 Chip/Chann1.60 8.56 307.2 949.4

el



Including Chip/Chann0.30 40.90 610.0 3,677.

el 5



Level 4 North Vein Chip/Chann0.97 4.64 1,074.1,422.

el 1 3



Including Chip/Chann0.64 0.23 1,450.1,467.

el 0 3



Including Chip/Chann0.33 13.20 345.0 1,335.

el 0



Level 4 North Vein Chip/Chann0.46 9.15 274.0 960.2

el



Level 4 North Vein Chip/Chann1.31 8.62 556.7 1,203.

el 4



including Chip/Chann0.89 9.45 692.0 1,400.

el 7



including Chip/Chann0.42 6.87 270.0 785.2

el



Level 4 North Vein Chip/Chann0.37 20.80 929.0 2,489.

el 0



Level 4 North Vein Chip/Chann0.36 8.78 135.0 793.5

el



Level 4 North Vein Chip/Chann0.29 3.81 699.0 984.7

el



Level 4 North Vein Chip/Chann0.54 6.11 398.0 856.3

el



Level 4 North Vein Chip/Chann0.61 18.25 947.0 2,315.

el 8



Level 4 North Vein Chip/Chann1.27 5.81 235.9 671.9

el



including Chip/Chann0.46 15.00 419.0 1,544.

el 0



Level 4 South Vein Chip/Chann0.38 17.65 359.0 1,682.

el 7



Level 4 South Vein Chip/Chann0.97 4.64 1,074.1,422.

el 1 3

Note: all numbers are rounded.

*AgEq based on 75(Ag):1(Au) and 100% metallurgical recovery.

** The underground sample width of mineralization may not be indicative of the true width of mineralization. Sampling widths are constrained by access to open faces. Drilling may suggest wider mineralized zones.

All assays were completed by ALS Chemex in Hermosillo, Mexico, and North Vancouver, BC.



The Varela veins are a low to intermediate sulphidation epithermal system immediately adjacent and near parallel to the Las Chispas and William Tell veins. The Varela veins consist of mineralized veining, stockwork or breccia. Similar to the Las Chispas Vein, the Varela veins are exposed at surface with numerous historic underground workings.



The Company intends to continue with the underground rehabilitation program on the property and reporting results for at least the remainder of 2016.



The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, and President and CEO for SilverCrest, who has reviewed and approved its contents. For more information on Las Chispas and recent channel sampling results and drill results, please refer to our website at www.silvercrestmetals.com.



ABOUT SilverCrest Metals INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexicos historic precious metal districts. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including the pioneering of a responsible phased approach business model taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production with subsequent increased value to shareholders.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Companys exploration, rehabilitation and drilling programs of the Las Chispas Property; and information with respect to high grade areas and size of veins projected from underground sampling results; and the accessibility of future mining at the Las Chispas Property. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of expenditures related to rehabilitation and drilling programs; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Companys management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.



N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng

President & CEO

SilverCrest Metals Inc.



For Further Information:

SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Contact:-Fred Cooper, Investor Relations

Telephone:-+1 (604) 694-1730

Fax:-+1 (604) 694-1761

Toll Free:-1-866-691-1730 (Canada & USA)

Email:-info(at)silvercrestmetals.com

Website:-www.silvercrestmetals.com

570 Granville Street, Suite 501

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1



