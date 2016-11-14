Nectar Services Corp. Honored with CRN(R) 2016 Tech Innovator Award

Company's Network Assessment Solution, Perspective, takes top honors in the 2016 Networking-Voice/Data/UC category

(firmenpresse) - JERICHO, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Nectar Services Corp., a leader in the development and deployment of proactive network monitoring and management software for the Unified Communications (UC) industry, announced today that ,® a brand of , has recognized Nectar with a 2016 CRN Tech Innovator Award. These annual awards honor standout hardware, software or services that have helped to move the IT industry forward. In compiling the 2016 Tech Innovator Award list, CRN editors evaluated 230 products across 27 technology categories using several criteria, including technological advancements, uniqueness of features and potential to help solution providers solve end users' IT challenges. Nectar's Perspective software solution took top honors in the Networking-Voice/Data/UC category.

As more service providers offer hosted UC, such as Microsoft Skype for Business Online, Avanade, and Tata Communications and more enterprises migrate to these hosted UC offers, Nectar's Perspective network assessment software solution enables channel partners to help their clients prepare for a cloud UC deployment by reviewing network path, delay, jitter and packet loss metrics, including MOS and QoS, from simulated calls. The Perspective module maintains and provides a centralized, multi-tenant view of real-time and historical measurements, schedules and administers synthetic transaction sessions, and alerts IT staff based on customizable performance thresholds. Nectar's Perspective provides channel partners with significant economies of scale and effective IT collaboration across a global, distributed network. Regardless of the multi-vendor components at play in the UC network, the Perspective module can support customers' unique business needs and ensure peak performance and optimum utilization of an enterprise's UC voice and video system resources with the most advanced set of features available today.

"Ensuring the UC network is ready to take on the expected traffic of a typical enterprise deployment is paramount when it comes to full scale UC adoption. Perspective safeguards the UC environment from pain points prior to implementing a full scale deployment, which gives invaluable peace-of-mind to enterprise IT managers," said Tom Tuttle, senior vice president, UC strategy and global alliances for Nectar Services. "This award signifies the value that pre-assessment services provide for those enterprises looking to make the move to a UC-centric environment while greatly minimizing risk across the network."

"Each year, CRN recognizes vendor offerings that excel in increasing worker productivity, reducing cost, and minimizing complexity for solution providers, IT departments and end users through innovation and technical advancement," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "From cloud to data storage to the Internet of Things, the products on this year's list solve a wide range of difficult IT problems, truly enabling solution providers to better serve their customers."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at .

Nectar Services Corp., a global market leader in providing the most comprehensive monitoring and diagnostics software solution for Unified Communication services, enables IT and operation organizations to proactively ensure the end-user experience. Our flagship offering, the Unified Communications Management Platform (UCMP), improves visibility and service delivery across integrated voice, video and data application solutions by providing unique and critical performance information. Nectar provides monitoring and diagnostics for millions of enterprise endpoints to over 1,400 enterprises in over 86 countries -- including some of the largest global banking, search engine, service provider, healthcare, and manufacturing organizations in the world.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

