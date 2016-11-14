Securely into the Cloud: PCI Express Mini Card with Smart Card Interface

PCI Express Mini Card form factor

Smart Card interface for secure authentication

Compliant to ISO7816 Smart Card specification

Compatible with all PCI Express Mini Cards

-40 to +85°C operating temperature, screened

The PCI Express Mini Card PX6 protects your system from unauthorized access. An integrated Smart Card stores the access codes for data transfer into the cloud. The encryption solution is independent of the cloud provider.

Secure Communication ? Mobile and Stationary

To protect data transfer from undesirable access, an existing system can easily be secured by integrating the smart card reader PX6. This PCIe Mini Card provides a safe encryption on the cloud server. This may be required for maintenance, service or diagnostic purposes.

The module does not waste an additional PCIe Mini Card slot, but can be used with the same slot as an existing mobile interface card.

The secure communication is realized via VPN connection. Therefore, the Smart Card stores the security certificate as well as the private key used for authentication. In addition, the Smart Card itself is secured with a PIN before getting access to the private key.

This module is used e.g. in entertainment or storage systems in railways or stationary. The robust box PCs as well as the modular CompactPCI systems from MEN offer corresponding slots.

The PX6 is designed for an extended temperature range of -40 to +85°C and is certified to ISO7816 Smart Card specification.

MEN Mikro Elektronik ? Profile and Mission

?Reliable Embedded Computing for a World in Motion.?

Since its founding in 1982, MEN Mikro Elektronik has focused on innovation, reliability and flexibility to develop and produce standard and custom computing solutions that employ the highest technology levels. The company - with approx. 300 employees worldwide - provides a robust offering of highly reliable embedded COTS boards and devices widely used in extreme environmental conditions found in mobile, industrial and safety-critical applications.



Safe computers and systems certifiable up to SIL 4 and DAL-A

Robust built-to-order box PCs

Panel PCs for HMIs and digital signage

Pre-configured built-to-order 19? systems

Rugged CompactPCI boards and systems

Network components in compact box format or 40 HP format

Robust computer-on-modules for individual system designs

For individual requirements, starting with development through design-in and beyond, MEN provides its customers with advice and support as well as with system design, configuration and environmental qualification in accordance with industry standards.

The company?s core competencies encompass x86 and RISC processor architectures, development rules for safe applications, analog I/O design, FPGA technology and Windows, Linux and real-time operating systems. Additional expertise includes RAMS and obsolescence management as well as the development of computing hardware for operation in harsh and extreme environmental conditions. Development, production and on-site testing laboratories guarantee traceability and high-quality products.

MEN Mikro Elektronik?s computer solutions are used in harsh mission- and safety-critical environments found in the transportation (rail & public transport, off-road & heavy vehicles, aerospace, marine) and industrial (automation, power & energy, medical) markets.

The company is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 (environment), EN 9100 (aerospace) and IRIS (railway) quality management systems, provides systems according to ISO 7637-2 (road traffic) requirements and is a member of several industry associations, consortiums and alliances, including VITA and PICMG.

MEN Mikro Elektronik is a member of:

AMD Fusion Partner Program

ARINC (Aeronautical Radio Incorporated)

BavAIRia (Cluster for innovative aerospace technology in Bavaria)

CAN in Automation

CNA (Center for Transportation & Logistics Neuer Adler e.V.)

NXP Design Alliance

Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance

Open Source Automation Development Lab (OSADL)

PCI-SIG (Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group)

PICMG (PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group)

USB-IF (Universal Serial Bus Implementers Forum, Inc.)

VITA (VMEbus International Trade Association)

Wind River Partner Eco System





