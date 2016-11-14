Quin Hotel and Bergdorf Goodman Offer 'Quintessential BG Holiday Shopping Experience' November 15 - December 30

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- , New York's premier luxury lifestyle hotel, has teamed with legendary retailer Bergdorf Goodman to offer the "Quintessential BG Holiday Shopping Experience" for guests during the upcoming holiday season. Since the launch of the hotel, guests have enjoyed access to personal stylists at Bergdorf Goodman via a dedicated "direct-dial" button in each guestroom. Now, guests can enjoy a seamless holiday shopping experience, as well. The includes a two-night stay in a suite at the Quin, a personal appointment with an expert member of the Bergdorf Goodman personal styling team; a $200 gift card to Bergdorf Goodman; daily breakfast for two at The Wayfarer; one afternoon tea for two at Bergdorf Goodman's BG Restaurant; and a holiday keepsake ornament from Bergdorf Goodman.

Vincent Vienne, Managing Director of the Quin, commented, "The Quin and Bergdorf Goodman are so well aligned in offering unparalleled service, style, and modern luxury. We've crafted a quintessentially New York holiday experience for our guests." The Quin is located at 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, just a block from Bergdorf Goodman.

A leading fashion authority, Bergdorf Goodman is a singular destination for customers from around the world. The iconic store has spectacularly refashioned its first floor in the spirit of the Art Moderne movement, making this holiday season an even more timely occasion to experience Bergdorf Goodman. What's more, Bergdorf's legendary holiday window displays are destined to be more alluring than ever.

There's nothing quite like the magic of the holidays in New York and the Quintessential BG Holiday Shopping Experience promises a most memorable stay. Guests enjoy luxurious accommodations and stress-free shopping, fueled by holiday treats at every turn. The day begins with a delicious breakfast at The Wayfarer, a classic American Grille in an airy and sophisticated setting at the Quin. Guests may wish to stroll nearby Fifth Avenue to take in the extraordinary holiday window displays, culminating in Bergdorf's own remarkable artistry, before meeting up with a personal Bergdorf Goodman stylist. In the afternoon, a high tea for two at Bergdorf's renowned BG Restaurant provides the perfect interlude to a festive day. Located on the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman with sweeping views of Central Park, tea at BG Restaurant includes treats such as freshly baked scones, served with fruit preserves and Devonshire cream, tea sandwiches, and petite sweets.

The Quin's QA concierge can assist in planning an evening of holiday entertainment and fine dining. When it's finally time to relax and unwind, the Quin offers thoughtful, complimentary amenities including Fresh® spa products and in-room Nespresso® machines, and their extraordinary Dux® beds by Duxiana provide a superior night's sleep. Finally, a holiday ornament from Bergdorf Goodman makes the experience complete, offering a lasting memory and a memento of a quintessential New York holiday.

Rates for the Quintessential BG Holiday Shopping Experience start at $1,000 per night plus tax, based on a two-night minimum stay. Reservations are available by calling 1-855-447-QUIN (7846), or online at . The Quin is managed by Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties in gateway cities worldwide.

The Quin, New York City's quintessential lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and 6th Avenue. At the intersection of art, music, and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the QA, who curate each guest's New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Apple equipped drawing room, Dux® beds by Duxiana®, and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. The two-story, 130-seat restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, weekend brunch, and a full, 24-hour, in-room dining menu from Executive Chef Chris Shea for hotel guests, featuring classic American dishes, redefined. Quin Arts is an interactive arts program curated by DK Johnston that celebrates the property's rich artistic heritage and produces exciting new platforms for contemporary artists. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Follow the Quin (at)thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or

Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague. Highgate's portfolio of global properties represents an aggregate asset value exceeding $10B and generates over $2B in cumulative revenues. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has created a portfolio of bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry's most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Chicago and Seattle. For more information, visit

Image Available:

Burns Patterson



Hudson PR

(917) 575-9155





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3079997



PressRelease by

The Quin Hotel

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/14/2016 - 15:47

Language: English

News-ID 506783

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Quin Hotel

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease