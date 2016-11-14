Logomark CEO Makes "Power 50" List

Trevor Gnesin Recognized as One of the Promotional Products Industry's Most Influential Business Leaders

(firmenpresse) - TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- -- the industry-leading promotional products supplier -- is proud to announce its CEO, Trevor Gnesin, has ranked 14th on the (ASI) 2016 Power 50 list, which ranks the most influential executives in the ad specialty industry. These 50 high-ranking leaders are recognized for not only driving the market and creating new strategies, but also creating the latest trends and guiding the industry. Their contributions are attributed with impacting the way distributors and suppliers do business.

"I'm particularly proud of this recognition because it shows that we're not only dreaming up great ideas, but also bringing those dreams to fruition and getting the job done," says Gnesin. "To be recognized by and among such esteemed peers is truly an honor."

The Power 50 rankings are determined annually through a survey of the industry, weighing nominees' achievements and revenue throughout the year as well as their companies' overall health.

Click for more information and to view ASI's entire 2016 Power List. For more information about Logomark and its products, please visit: .

Founded in 1993, Logomark is a premier supplier of personalized gift and promotional products for the North American and global advertising specialty market. The company is a certified member of the Quality Certification Alliance, ensuring standards that deliver the highest levels of product safety. Providing more than 3,000 top-quality products in diverse categories, Logomark persistently reinvents the promotional products industry exceptional product selections, innovative solutions and unequaled customer support. Logomark offers a complete line of products, an easy-to-use mobile app, an award-winning website and is ranked 8th in product searches on the industry's leading search platform. For more information on the company's broad line of quality promotional products, please call 800-789-4438 or visit .

Logomark

