Net Element Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016 Results

For third quarter ended September 30, 2016, net revenues increased 11% to $14,009,652 as compared to $12,675,123 in the prior year. The $1,334,529 increase in net revenues is primarily due to organic growth in North America Transaction Solutions:

Continued organic growth of SMB merchants in this segment with emphasis on value-added offerings. Revenues for this segment for the third quarter 2016 were $3.4 million, a 43% increase over the prior year.

Net revenues dropped by 36% over the prior year to $1.2 million and gross margin increased by 389% over the prior year due to shift into branded content business.

Net revenues for this segment for the third quarter 2016 were $1.6 million, a 22% drop over the prior year. Drop in net revenue is a result of discontinuance of payment processing for foreign currency dealers.

For nine months ended September 30, 2016, net revenues increased 55% to $38,963,559 as compared to $25,122,250 in the prior year. The $13,841,309 increase in net revenues is primarily due to organic growth in the Company's three segments:

Continued organic growth of SMB merchants in this segment with emphasis on value-added offerings. Revenues for this segment for nine months ended September 30, 2016 were $29.4 million, a 53% increase over the prior year.

Net revenues increased by 43% over the prior year to $5.0 million over the prior year due to shift into branded content business.

Processed volume for nine months ended September 30, 2016 for this segment was $336 million, a 30% increase over the prior year, while net revenues for this segment for nine months ended September 30, 2016 were $4.5 million, a 92% increase over the prior year.

Entered into settlement agreement with sellers over PayOnline acquisition

Entered into $10 million stock purchase agreement with ESOUSA Holdings, LLC

Dunkin' Donuts became a client of Net Element's PayOnline in Russia. PayOnline enables online ordering and payments for one of the world's largest coffee and baked goods chain

Named one of the fastest-growing technology companies in South Florida Business Journal's 2016 Technology Awards

PayOnline payments module became available for most popular e-commerce and CMS platforms. Fully-integrated payment acceptance is now available on 19 most popular e-commerce and CMS platforms

PayOnline continued expansion into Central Asia. Dynamic organic growth during the last twelve months lead to office opening in Kazakhstan

PayOnline partnered with Round Bank. Integrated first 70 online merchants to its platform under new collaboration agreement with Round Bank

"We are pleased with our continued improvement as we narrow our losses for the quarter. Our results are a reflection of our ability to implement our business objectives in a dynamic environment," commented Oleg Firer, CEO of Net Element. "We continue to be excited about our strategic initiatives for the remainder of the year."

We reported an adjusted, non-GAAP, net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders of $2,736,839, or $0.20 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to an adjusted, non-GAAP, net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders of $2,908,127, or $0.42 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2015. The decrease in net loss of $171,288 was primarily due to a higher gross margin and lower interest expense offset by increased other expenses for stock value guarantee payment accrual.

Net revenues consist primarily of payment processing fees. Net revenues were $14,009,652 for the three months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $12,675,123 for the three months ended September 30, 2015. The increase in net revenue is primarily a result of an increase in revenue from our North America Transaction Solutions segment, amounting to $3,359,320, offset by decreases in revenue from our Mobile Solutions and Online Solutions segments of $1,569,243 and $455,548, respectively. Increases in our North America Transaction Solutions segment revenue were primarily due to a net increase in merchants processing with us. The following table sets forth our sources of revenues, cost of revenues and gross margins for the three months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015.

Gross Margin Analysis

Cost of revenues represents direct costs of generating revenues, including commissions, mobile operator fees, content provider fees, purchases of short numbers, interchange expense and processing fees. Cost of revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2016 were $11,695,168 as compared to $10,705,327 for the three months ended September 30, 2015.

The $989,841 increase in cost of revenue was primarily a result of an increase in U.S. transaction volume. The decreases in cost of revenue in each of our Mobile Solutions and Online Solutions segments coincided with the decreases in sales for the period in such segments.

Gross Margin for the three months ended September 30, 2016 was $2,314,484, or 17% of net revenue, as compared to $1,969,796, or 16% of net revenue, for the three months ended September 30, 2015.

Total operating expenses, excluding share based compensation, were $3,350,792 for the three months ended September 30, 2016, as compared to total operating expenses, excluding share based compensation of $3,295,190 for the three months ended September 30, 2015. Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2016 consisted of general and administrative expenses of $2,284,737, provision for bad debts of $301,170 and depreciation and amortization of $764,886. For the three months ended September 30, 2015, total operating expenses, excluding share based compensation, consisted of general and administrative expenses of $2,159,170, provision for bad debts of $284,384 and depreciation and amortization of $851,636. The components of our general and administrative expenses are discussed below.

General and administrative expenses were $2,284,737 for the three months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $2,159,170 for the three months ended September 30, 2015. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 consisted of operating expenses not otherwise delineated in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss as follows:

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments were $1,045,394 for the three months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $1,009,441 for the three months ended September 30, 2015, representing an increase of $35,953 as follows:

The primary reason for the increase was a $120,556 increase in salaries from North America Transaction Solutions due to higher headcount and additional sales incentives for retention and portfolio performance. Additionally, we had an increase of $47,039 from the acquisition of PayOnline (acquired May 20, 2015) and a $22,783 increase to Mobile Solutions from changes in personnel and compensation that was offset by a $154,425 decrease to corporate salaries from reduced headcount.

Professional fees were $672,480 for the three months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $676,531 for the three months ended September 30, 2015, representing a decrease of $4,051 as follows:

General legal expenses decreased $195,396 for the three months ended September 30, 2016 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2015 primarily due to decreased litigation activity due to the settlement of certain litigation matters. Offsetting the decrease was an increase in consulting fees of $230,958 primarily due to a non-cash, one-time accounting adjustment. This was offset by a decrease in consulting fees for outside sales support and outsourced operations for our Mobile Solutions and Online Solutions segments.

Other general and administrative expenses were $384,954 for the three months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $300,269 for the three months ended September 30, 2015, representing an increase of $84,685. This increase is primarily caused by an increase in insurance expense of $121,232 and office expenses of $34,990, which were partially offset by decreases in utilities of $40,243 and taxes of $41,017.

We recorded bad debt expense of $301,170 for the three months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $284,384 for the three months ended September 30, 2015. For the three months ended September 30, 2016, we recorded a loss provision which was primarily comprised of $301,132 in ACH rejects. For the three months ended September 30, 2015, we recorded a $284,384 loss provision which was comprised of $307,154 in ACH rejects partially offset by a $22,811 recovery from our Russian operations.

Depreciation and amortization expense consists primarily of the amortization of merchant portfolios plus depreciation expense on fixed assets, client acquisition costs, capitalized software expenses, trademarks, domain names and employee non-compete agreements. Depreciation and amortization expense was $764,886 for the three months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $851,636 for the three months ended September 30, 2015. The $86,751 decrease in depreciation and amortization expense was primarily due to a reduction in portfolio amortization.

Interest expense was $608,716 for the three months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $1,605,034 for three months ended September 30, 2015, representing a decrease of $996,318. The decrease in interest expense was due to conversion of convertible notes payable during 2015 resulting in lower interest costs as remaining note balances have lower interest carrying costs.

The net loss attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to $33,683 for three months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $23,577 for the three months ended September 30, 2015.

During the three months ended September 30, 2016, we recognized a charge of $1,433,475 relating to an amendment to the PayOnline acquisition agreement, which we entered into on October 25, 2016. Such amendment calls for our assumption of certain merchant reserve liabilities equal to the charge taken.

We reported an adjusted, non-GAAP, net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders of $7,555,434, or $0.61 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to an adjusted, non-GAAP, net loss attributable to common stock of $7,730,915, or $1.43 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2015. This resulted in an decrease in adjusted, non-GAAP, net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders of $175,481, which was primarily due to a $3,722,142 loss from the stock price guarantee in connection with the PayOnline acquisition and an increase in depreciation and amortization of $580,637 offset by an $1,821,009 decrease in interest expense, $2,063,323 increase in gross margin, and a $441,749 increase in other income. These items are discussed further below.

Net revenues consist primarily of payment processing fees. Net revenues were $38,963,559 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $25,122,250 for the nine months ended September 30, 2015.

The increase in net revenue is primarily a result of an increase in revenue from our North American Transaction Solutions segment, amounting to $10,166,983, and increases in revenue from our Mobile Solutions and Online Solutions segments of $1,509,902 and $2,164,424, respectively. Increases in our North American Transaction Solutions revenue were primarily due to organic net increases in merchants.

The following table sets forth our sources of revenues, cost of revenues and gross margins for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015.

Cost of revenues represents direct costs of generating revenues, including commissions, mobile operator fees, content provider fees, purchases of short numbers, interchange expense and processing fees. Cost of revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 were $32,565,202 as compared to $20,787,216 for the nine months ended September 30, 2015.

The year over year increase in cost of revenue of $11,777,986 was primarily a result of an increase in U.S. transaction volume, which resulted in an $8,663,579 increase in cost of revenue in our North American Transaction Solutions segment. Additionally, there was a $1,640,059 increase in cost of revenue in our Mobile Solutions segment, which now includes mobile operator fees and content provider fees when we provide branded content. We also had $1,474,348 in new costs resulting from PayOnline operations (acquired May 20, 2015).

Gross Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 was $6,398,357 or 16% of net revenue, as compared to $4,335,034 or 17% of net revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2015. There were increased margins from our Russian online transaction processing offset by lower margins from our branded content provided by Mobile Solutions. Included in the Mobile Solutions gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 is $328,428 of branded content.

Total operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation, were $9,548,047 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016, as compared to total operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation of $9,120,877 for the nine months ended September 30, 2015. Total operating expenses, excluding share based compensation, for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 consisted of general and administrative expenses of $6,372,361, provision for bad debts of $678,150 and depreciation and amortization of $2,497,538. For the nine months ended September 30, 2015, total operating expenses, excluding share based compensation, consisted of general and administrative expenses of $6,778,751, provision of bad debts of $425,225 and depreciation and amortization of $1,916,901. The components of our general and administrative expenses are discussed below.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 consisted of operating expenses not otherwise delineated in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss as follows.

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments were $3,227,644 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $2,727,785 for the nine months ended September 30, 2015, representing an increase of $499,859 as follows:

The primary reason for the increase was a $392,564 in salaries from North America Transaction Solutions and $243,217 from the acquisition of PayOnline (acquired May 20, 2015) offset by an $181,015 decrease to our corporate division salaries and benefits. North America Transaction Solutions increase is due to increased management headcount, increased risk management headcount and additional incentives for portfolio performance.

Professional fees were $1,874,191 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $2,619,682 for the nine months ended September 30, 2015, representing a decrease of $745,491 as follows:

Total professional fees decreased $745,491 during for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2015 primarily due to decreased litigation activity at the corporate level and at our Mobile Solutions segment. Consulting fees decreased $200,253 primarily due a transition of consultants into permanent positions in corporate.

We recorded bad debt expense of $678,150 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $425,225 for the nine months ended September 30, 2015. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, we recorded a loss which was primarily comprised of $710,508 in ACH rejects offset by a $32,358 recovery from our Russian operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2015, we recorded a loss provision which was primarily comprised of $542,763 in ACH rejects offset by an $117,569 recovery from our mobile payments business.

Depreciation and amortization expense consists primarily of the amortization of merchant portfolios plus depreciation expense on fixed assets, client acquisition costs, capitalized software expenses, trademarks, domain names and employee non-compete agreements. Depreciation and amortization expense was $2,497,538 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $1,916,901 for the nine months ended September 30, 2015. The $580,637 increase in depreciation and amortization expense was primarily related to the PayOnline acquisition ($703,479 for IP Software, $49,998 for domain names, $74,834 for PCI Certification and $186,096 for portfolios and client lists), offset by a $600,068 decrease in portfolio amortization in our North American Transaction Solutions segment as legacy portfolios fully amortized.

Interest expense was $1,605,034 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $3,007,216 for nine months ended September 30, 2015, representing a decrease of $1,402,182. The decrease in interest expense was due to conversion of convertible notes payable during 2015 resulting in lower interest costs as remaining note balances have lower interest carrying costs.

The net loss attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to $110,350 for nine months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $42,850 for the nine months ended September 30, 2015 due to increased losses at Aptito.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2016, we recognized a charge of $3,722,142 relating to the PayOnline acquisition agreement entered into on May 20, 2015. The PayOnline acquisition agreement calls for a guarantee payment in cash for decreases in the market value of certain restricted common shares issued in accordance with the acquisition agreement at 12 months from the date of the respective issuances. In addition, this includes a charge of $1,433,475 in connection with an amendment to the PayOnline acquisition agreement entered into on October 25, 2016, which calls for our assumption of certain merchant reserve liabilities equal to the charge taken.

To supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company provides additional measures of its operating results by disclosing its adjusted net loss. Adjusted net loss is calculated as net loss excluding non-cash share based compensation and other non-cash, non-recurring items not present in this year or last year results. Net Element discloses this amount on an aggregate and per share basis. These measures meet the definition of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that application of these non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate to enhance the understanding of its historical performance through use of a metric that seeks to normalize period-to-period earnings.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pursuant to Regulation G, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 is presented in the following Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US and selected emerging markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Further information is available at .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

