Taconic Biosciences to Breed and Distribute Three Copy Number Variant Models for Neurodevelopmental Disorder Studies

Models Were Custom Generated by Taconic and Validated in Collaboration with Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI)

(firmenpresse) - HUDSON, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Taconic Biosciences, a leading provider of genetically engineered mouse models and associated services to researchers worldwide, announced it will provide global access to three new copy number variant models designed for the study of schizophrenia, autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders. Taconic will breed and distribute the models under a label license that facilitates easy access for investigators.

"While great strides have been made in understanding neurodevelopmental disorders, there is still a lag in translating research findings into therapies for disorders like schizophrenia, depression, and those on the autism spectrum," said Michael Seiler, portfolio director, Commercial Genetically Engineered Models, Taconic Biosciences. "Three new models will provide researchers with new in vivo tools that target the chromosomal regions associated with these conditions, leveraging Taconic's unique capability to custom develop, breed and distribute relevant models globally."

The new models, the first of their kind, mimic structural variants in chromosomal regions known to increase the risk for certain neurodevelopmental disorders. The models were custom generated by Taconic on behalf of global pharmaceutical company H. Lundbeck A/S, then validated and characterized in collaboration with the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), a partnership between the European Union and the European pharmaceutical industry.

The Human 1q21.1 Deletion Mouse carries the genomic deletion of a region of mouse chromosome 3 that corresponds to human 1q21.1, which increases the risk of developing schizophrenia. Human 22q11.2 Deletion Mouse deletes a region of mouse chromosome 16 that corresponds to the human chromosome associated with an increased risk of autism and schizophrenia. Human 15q13.3 Deletion Mouse deletes a region of mouse chromosome 3 that corresponds to the human chromosome known to raise the risk of schizophrenia, autism and epilepsy.

Taconic now offers the three copy number variant models as off-the-shelf, in-licensed models to facilitate access and availability globally. Obtain information about these models online at , , or , or contact us at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US or +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe.

Taconic will host a webinar on "Copy Number Variation and Novel Psychiatric Disease Mouse Lines" on Tuesday, December 13 at 11:00 am ET, presented by Dr. Michael Didriksen, Lead Scientist at H. Lundbeck A/S. The session will offer insights on using models of neuropsychiatric disorders to explore the mechanisms of these disorders and to screen drug candidates, as well as phenotypic data and neurological assessments on Taconic's new copy number variant models. Register for the webinar at .

Taconic Biosciences is a global provider of genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic helps the biotechnology and pharmaceutical communities acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute highly relevant research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, integrated model design and breeding services, and precision research mouse models, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia, and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.





