The Ultimate David Bowie Tribute REBEL REBEL The Many Lives Of David Bowie to Perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, November 16

(firmenpresse) - NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by David Bowie tribute band REBEL REBEL at Four Winds New Buffalo's® Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 9 p.m. Hotel and dinner packages are available for the night of the concert. Tickets can be purchased beginning on Wednesday, November 16 at 11 a.m. Eastern exclusively through the Ticketmaster® Web site, , or by calling (800)745-3000. Ticket prices for the concert start at $30 plus applicable fees.

Hotel and dinner packages include the Hard Rock and Copper Rock options. The Hard Rock option is available for $389 and includes two concert tickets, a one-night hotel stay on Friday, January 20 and a $50 gift card to Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds. The Copper Rock option is available for $489 and includes two concert tickets, a one-night hotel stay on Friday, January 20, and a $150 gift card to Copper Rock Steakhouse. All hotel and dinner packages must be purchased through Ticketmaster.

is the ultimate experiential journey through the many lives and arousing sounds of David Bowie. This theatrical concert hones in on the essence of some of the greatest songs of rock and roll ever written; "Changes," "Heroes," "Space Oddity," "Starman," and "Fame" is just the beginning. Direct from New York City, this chameleon performance with three brilliant performers captures the otherworldly energy of Bowie's greatest characters Ziggy Stardust, The Thin White Duke and Iconic Bowie backed by full rock band. Come experience the legendary music that is so uniquely David Bowie as you journey through space and time with the Starman! A reel including footage from past performances can be found at .

Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center is a 1,500 seat, multi-use facility that is located next to the casino floor. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000 sq. ft. event center can be reconfigured to host a variety of meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts at Silver Creek Event Center are available at .

To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, or Four Winds Dowagiac®, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866)494-6371 or visit . Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds on Facebook at and follow on Twitter at for information on the latest offers and promotions.

