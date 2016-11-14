NECA Votes to Implement an Aggressive Three-Step Investor Growth Program

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- On November 9, 2016, the New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK: NECA) Board of Directors voted unanimously to implement an aggressive three-step program designed to fully restore investor confidence.

This program will begin in earnest the week of November 14, 2016 and continue throughout the remainder of 2016.

Each step in the program will address primary areas of interest of our investors, including the area of capital structure.

Each step in the program will be announced and detailed by at least one press release.

The Directors look at this time as means of "laying a foundation" so that the Company has a rock-solid platform on which to release announcements regarding the genuine Company progress and new business that is currently occurring.

The Directors would also like to encourage investors to watch our Twitter page for additional and regular updates . During this three-step program the Company plans to utilize this tool to further inform and assure investors that we are on track to becoming a disruptor in the $6,000,000,000 title loan industry and beyond.

(Details on "beyond" are coming soon.)

NECA appreciates all our investors and is committed to rewarding your involvement by building and adding real value to the Company.

About New America Energy Corp.

Based in Atlanta GA, through its title loan subsidiary, Title King, LLC, provides short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral use of car and truck titles. The Company operates in the alternative financial services industry, providing automobile title loans to consumers who own their vehicle free and clear and need convenient and simple access to funds. Other products offered in this industry include other forms of consumer loans, check cashing, money orders and money transfers. Consumers who use alternative financial services are often referred to as "underserved" or "underbanked" by banks and other traditional financial institutions. The Company is also exploring additional business opportunities including joint-venture partnerships and acquisitions.

Photos of our Title Loan store can be viewed on our Twitter account at

Photos are also available on the Company Facebook account at

Safe Harbor Statement:

Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements made herein regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of New America Energy Corp. are forward-looking statements that reflect numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and any of which could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our stated expectations today. Prospective investors are cautioned that our forward-looking statements are never guarantees of future performance. Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements today include our limited operating history, fluctuations in our operating results, our ability to compete successfully and our ability to attract necessary capital on satisfactory terms. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise our forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated future events or changes in our future operating results.

New American Energy Corp



Jeffery Canouse

President

