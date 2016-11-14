Hampton Announces New Executive Appointments

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Hampton Financial Corporation (TSX VENTURE: HFC) is pleased to announce the following additions to our management team.

Mr. Joe Pavao has joined the firm as President & Chief Operating Officer of Hampton Financial Corporation, and of its subsidiary Hampton Securities Limited.

Mr. Pavao has served in executive positions in the financial community for more than 25 years. Most recently he served as President of Solium Financial, and as Chief Strategy Officer at JitneyTrade Inc. Prior to this he has served in senior executive capacities at TD Greenline, CT Securities, ETrade and Sunlife Securities.

Mr. Pavao brings with him a wealth of experience in operations, compliance and finance and will have significant responsibilities in his new position.

Mr. Jason Mackey has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer of Hampton Financial Corporation, and of its subsidiary Hampton Securities Limited.

Mr. Mackey has served in executive positions in the financial community for more than 22 years. Most recently he served as Chief Financial Officer of Jovian Capital and its investment dealer subsidiary MGI Securities, where he developed significant experience in the Investment Counsel, Investment Dealer and ETF business. Prior to this Mr. Mackey was part of the Investment Dealer audit practice at KPMG.

Mr. Mackey brings with him considerable strengths in operations, and finance and will play an active role in our finance and risk group.

"We are delighted to have Joe and Jason joining our executive team and look forward to working closely with them both. Both of these gentlemen bring with them many complementary strengths and significant operational experience in both our current business lines and additional lines that we may wish to pursue," says Hampton Chairman & CEO Peter Deeb.

Hampton Financial Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited ("HSL"), is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. The subordinate voting shares of Hampton Financial Corporation are listed on the TSXV under the symbol 'HFC'.

The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Hampton Financial Corporation

Peter Deeb

CEO

(416) 862-7800

