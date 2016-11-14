CSE: 2016-1105 - Delist - SunOil Ltd. (SOD)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- The common shares of SunOil Ltd. will be delisted at the market close today, November 14, 2016.

SunOil is currently suspended.

Date: Market close, November 14, 2016

Symbol: SOD

