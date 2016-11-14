Enviro-Log Firelogs Are Now Available at Wegmans Food Markets

The number one eco-friendly firelog

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Enviro-Log®, Inc., a leader in eco-friendly products for home heating and outdoor activities, is pleased to announce that its earth-friendly firelogs are now available at Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., a 92-store supermarket chain with locations in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. Enviro-Log Firelogs are safe to cook over and a popular choice for fireplaces, fire pits, wood stoves, chimineas, and campfires. Enviro-Log Firelogs are available in cases of six 5-pound firelogs and each firelog burns up to three hours.

"Wegmans is known for being a leader in sustainability and recycling," said Ross McRoy, President of Enviro-Log, Inc. "We are very pleased that Wegmans has chosen to offer Enviro-Log Firelogs to their customers and believe they will enjoy the eco-friendly versatility, performance and convenience of our firelogs."

Known as the greenest and most versatile firelogs on the market, Enviro-Log Firelogs are made from 100 percent waxed-cardboard. Enviro-Log Firelogs are safe to cook over and burn cleaner than firewood, emitting 30 percent less greenhouse gases, 80 percent less carbon dioxide and 86 percent less creosote. Unlike other manufactured firelogs, you can burn two Enviro-Logs together or use them to supplement and enhance any wood fire. Enviro-Log Firelogs can also be stored and burned in all weather conditions and can be transported for camping, fishing, RVing, tailgating and other outdoor activities without the concern of restrictions imposed on firewood by some states and campsites. Enviro-Log Firelogs are also great for emergency preparedness because they have an infinite shelf life. You can even use the ash from your Enviro-Log Firelogs as fertilizer or potting soil.

Enviro-Log® is an eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Ga. Enviro-Log is the largest waxed cardboard recycler in North America and the third largest producer of manufactured firelogs in the U.S. Enviro-Log Firelogs are safe to cook over and a popular choice for fireplaces, fire pits, wood stoves, chimineas, and campfires. Made from 100 percent recycled eco-friendly wax, Enviro-Log Firestarters offer an alternative to kindling, petroleum-based starter blocks, lighter fluids, and ethanol-based gels. Enviro-Log Firelogs and Firestarters can be purchased at select national retail locations in the United States and Canada. More information on Enviro-Log can be found at or by calling (866)343-6847. Retailers can also send an email to . You can also follow Enviro-Log on Facebook® at , or Twitter at for tips and product giveaways.

Enviro-Log is a registered trademark of Enviro-Log, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective companies.

