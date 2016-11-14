Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation Discusses Special Meeting of Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- (TSX: ERM) Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to a presentation on Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Eclipse") and the special meeting of holders of Class A Shares (the "Shareholders") to be held on November 30, 2016, to consider and vote upon an extraordinary resolution approving the transition of Eclipse from the Canadian securities regulatory regime for investment funds to the regulatory regime for corporate reporting issuers, together with related changes to Eclipse's articles and material agreements to reflect the change in regulatory regime (the "Proposed Transition"). Investors may listen to the recording of the presentation on Brompton's website at following link: . Details of the Proposed Transition are outlined in Eclipse's notice of meeting and management information circular that was prepared and delivered to Shareholders in connection with the special meeting and are now available on or at .

Eclipse is available for purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ERM. For further information, please call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email or visit our website at .

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX listed closed-end funds, mutual funds, hedge funds and flow-through limited partnerships.

About MCAP Financial Corporation

One of Canada's largest mortgage financing companies, MCAP Financial Corporation originates and services all mortgages for Eclipse. MCAP has more than 20 years of experience underwriting and servicing Canadian Single Family Residential Mortgages, with over $50 billion in mortgage assets managed for banks, lifecos, credit unions and institutional investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about Eclipse in the public filings available at . Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to Eclipse, to the future outlook of Eclipse and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of Eclipse and the expected amount of future dividends. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation

