Locking Pocket Knife With Modern Look and User-Friendly Design Available From GearWrench

(firmenpresse) - SPARKS, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- GearWrench®, an innovative hand tool brand known for tools that deliver speed, strength and access to automotive technicians, today announced the introduction of a new locking pocket knife (SKU 82882). Designed for all-purpose cutting, the 3 1/8-inch, drop point style blade has a modern look and stays sharp for tough cutting jobs.

The user-friendly knife is equipped with dual thumb studs for fast and easy opening by either hand, while a full-metal frame provides increased rigidity. The spring-assisted opening feature allows the blade to open and lock into place quickly and the smooth curve of the blade makes it easy to sharpen.

"This locking pocket knife was designed with performance, value and reliability in mind," said Jim Stewart, product manager for GearWrench. "The titanium coating on the stainless steel blade of the GearWrench Locking Pocket Knife is three times harder than steel, resulting in a longer product life."

A slim, ergonomic handle allows for maximum comfort while cutting. The knife also includes a reversible pocket clip and a built-in lanyard ring.

For more information, please visit .

GearWrench is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. Since the launch of the original patented five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GearWrench brand has continuously led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. Millions of GearWrench products have been "Professionally Tested" throughout the world.

:

Apex Tool Group, LLC, based in Sparks, MD, is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. Apex markets its portfolio of diverse products under its own brand names in addition to being the principal manufacturer for several key private label products for certain retailers for many years.

Image Available:

Media Contact:



Jennifer Leckstrom

RoseComm®

215-681-0770





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3080093



PressRelease by

Apex Tool Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/14/2016 - 17:19

Language: English

News-ID 506814

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Apex Tool Group

Stadt: SPARKS, MD





Number of hits: 75



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease