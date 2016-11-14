Rock Tech Assay Results Continue to Show High-Grade Lithium Oxide at Georgia Lake Lithium Property



(firmenpresse) -

Rock Tech Assay Results Continue to Show High-Grade Lithium Oxide at Georgia Lake Lithium Property



Vancouver, BC, Canada - November 14, 2016 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or Rock Tech) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce the additional results of prospecting grab samples taken from its 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium property in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwest Ontario, Canada.



These assay results, returning grades up to 2.82% lithium oxide (Li2O), correspond to thirty-one (31) surface samples collected from various outcrops and boulders occurring in and around the Nama Creek area of the Georgia Lake lithium property. The Nama Creek area has received the majority of exploration investment, contains a significant portion of the NI 43-101 resource estimate delineated to date and was the site of a bulk sample taken for metallurgical testing in 2011.



Rock Techs CEO, Martin Stephan, commented, We are very pleased to receive additional high-grade assay results demonstrating extensive lithium mineralization on our Georgia Lake property. While we have made significant investments in the Nama Creek area, the bulk of this investment was geared towards confirming historical data and upgrading historic resources, bringing them into compliance with National Instrument 43-101. These high-grade results demonstrate the possible extension of the known lithium-bearing dikes and the potential presence of additional lithium-bearing pegmatite dikes, confirming that follow up investigation is highly warranted.



Analytical results of the surface grab samples are presented in the following table:



Sample Li2O %

Number



881051 < 0.01

881052 < 0.01

881053 1.70

881054 1.03

881055 < 0.01

881056 < 0.01

881057 2.22

881058 2.35

881059 1.18

881060 0.32

881005 0.75

881006 2.82



881007 1.14

881008 1.87

881009 1.38

630265 1.51

630266 < 0.01

630267 0.02

630268 1.55

630269 < 0.01

630270 < 0.01

630271 < 0.01

630272 < 0.01

630273 < 0.01

881151 1.40

881152 1.55

881153 1.59

881012 1.05

881013 1.77

881014 1.74

881015 2.15



The surface samples were submitted to Actlabs, an ISO 9001:2008 certified analytical laboratory located in Geraldton, Ontario.



Rock Tech is the only exploration company in the Georgia Lake region with an NI 43-101 resource estimate. Further, the Company has completed metallurgical testing on a bulk sample demonstrating the ability to produce both a high-grade spodumene concentrate and battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li2CO3). The spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the Georgia Lake area were originally discovered in 1955.



The source of all historical resource estimates referenced in this news release is the Ontario Department of Mines Geological Report No. 31 titled, Geology and Lithium Deposits of Georgia Lake Area, by E.G. Pye, (1965). The Company intends to verify the historical estimates by conducting further exploration; however, as of the date of this news release, a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources.



All scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Georgia Lake lithium property was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Locke Goldsmith, P. Eng, P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person to Rock Tech.



About Rock Tech Lithium:

Rock Tech Lithium is an exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring properties in the field of lithium and other selected battery metals.



The Companys 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium property, located northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has an NI 43-101 compliant indicated resource estimate of 3.19 million tonnes grading 1.10% lithium oxide in addition to an inferred resource estimate of 6.31 million tonnes grading 1.00% lithium oxide.



On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

"Martin Stephan"

Martin Stephan

Director, Chief Executive Officer



For further information, please contact:

Brad Barnett-

Chief Financial Officer

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

1021 West Hastings Street, Suite 900

Vancouver, B.C., V6E 0C3

Telephone: (604) 558-5123

Facsimile: (604) 670-0033

Email: bbarnett(at)rocktechlithium.com



Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

900-1021 West Hastings St | Vancouver | British Columbia | Canada | V6E 0C3

P. +1.604.558.5123 | F. +1.604.670.0033

www.rocktechlithium.com | bbarnett(at)rocktechlithium.com

TSX-Venture: RCK



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forwardlooking statements". Forwardlooking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forwardlooking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forwardlooking statements.





PressRelease by

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 11/14/2016 - 17:57

Language: English

News-ID 506816

Character count: 6122

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 89



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease