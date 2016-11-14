More than 400 Trombone Players Attempting Guinness World Record at Anaheim GardenWalk's "Trombone Christmas" Event December 10th

Open Invitation to Slide Trombone Players Who Want to be a Part of History; All-Day Event Featuring Live Holiday Entertainment

(firmenpresse) - ANAHEIM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Move over, streaming holiday tunes. It's going to be a in Southern California this year. On December 10, 2016, more than 400 trombone players are expected to congregate live at -- Orange County's premier dining and entertainment destination -- to create an outdoor symphony of classic Christmas music. And with the current Guinness World Record of largest trombone ensemble at 369 players, Trombone Christmas is hoping to make world history.

Trombone Christmas on the Walk will feature local singing groups on stage and throughout GardenWalk, along with many other family-friendly activities planned for the day. The main performance will run from 1-2 p.m.

"We are thrilled to showcase the amazing talent of area musicians and make this a record-breaking Trombone Christmas event," said Robin Weeks-Wynne, senior director of marketing & tourism at GardenWalk. "The holidays are such a special time of year. We want to offer guests a unique experience while they're here, and this is one of many opportunities to feature arts and entertainment at GardenWalk."

Interested trombonists -- whether they are professional musicians, hobbyists or students -- are invited to bring their instruments and be part of the show -- and potentially a Guinness World Record. Registration details, updates and FAQs can be found at .

For more information about GardenWalk's Trombone Christmas and other events, visit .

: Anaheim GardenWalk is a 460,000 square-foot outdoor dining, shopping and entertainment destination situated in the heart of the Anaheim Resort District just steps from the Disneyland® Resort, Anaheim Convention Center, and a short drive from Angel Stadium and Honda Center. GardenWalk is home to a distinctive collection of popular restaurants, vibrant nightlife, trendy shops, an upscale bowling lounge and fun family events. New exciting happenings are well underway at GardenWalk, including the addition of outstanding restaurants, entertainment venues and retail shops, as well as major renovations throughout the property. Upon completion of the redevelopment, GardenWalk will provide a one-of-a-kind guest experience and a world-class gathering place for locals and visitors. .

