NCLGS Offers Post-Election 'Gaming 101' Session to Educate Lawmakers

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- The Winter Meeting of the (NCLGS) will offer a special session to educate legislators from across the country who need to understand how gaming works and what role government can play in shaping its future. The special session, titled "Gaming 101," will focus on these topics:

Casino Landscape and Performance

Taxation

Public Policy, Regulation

Legislative Overview

Economic Impacts

Future Trends

Experts from organizations including Indiana state government, the University of Massachusetts, Princeton Public Affairs Group, Spectrum Gaming Group and Spectrum Gaming Capital will present in Gaming 101, which is designed to help recently elected legislators and others understand gaming policy issues.

"NCLGS exists to help lawmakers and other stakeholders develop effective gaming policies, and Gaming 101 has long played a pivotal role in that effort," said Florida Senator Bill Galvano, President of NCLGS, who has held numerous leadership positions in Florida, including Senate Majority Leader. "This session will prove valuable to both veteran and freshman legislators, and will help define and crystallize some of the issues that they will inevitably face in their own statehouses in coming months and years."

Delaware Rep. Helene Keeley, the immediate past president of NCLGS who also serves as vice chair of the House Gaming & Pari-mutuels Committee, noted: "Our conferences attract a broad array of stakeholders, including operators, suppliers, regulators and investors. Our goal is to ensure that all of stakeholders gain a better understanding of these critical issues. Achieving that goal helps everyone, particularly our legislative membership."

The NCLGS Winter Meeting takes place January 6-8 at the historic Hotel Valley Ho here. Registration is open to all legislators and the general public. to register. Registered attendee receive a discounted conference rate at the hotel.

The conference includes presentations from industry experts in Responsible Gaming, Pari-Mutuels, Lotteries, Casinos, and State-Federal Relations, which covers both Internet and tribal gaming issues. The International Masters of Gaming Law is also developing sessions that will address critical trends such as the emergence of eSports.

The NCLGS Foundation, the educational and research arm of NCLGS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, strives to educate lawmakers through scholarships to NCLGS meetings and is a source of nonpartisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

