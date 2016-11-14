       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: Minister Wilson-Raybould to Hold Media Availability

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, accompanied by Randy Boissonnault, M.P for Edmonton Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement regarding legislation that will ensure respect for equality rights by repealing section 159 of the Criminal Code.

Valerie Gervais
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Justice
613-992-4621

Media Relations Office
Department of Justice Canada
613-957-4207



http://www.justice.gc.ca



