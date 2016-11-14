Media Advisory: Minister Wilson-Raybould to Hold Media Availability
ID: 506825
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, accompanied by Randy Boissonnault, M.P for Edmonton Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement regarding legislation that will ensure respect for equality rights by repealing section 159 of the Criminal Code.
Contacts: Valerie Gervais Press Secretary Office of the Minister of Justice 613-992-4621
Media Relations Office Department of Justice Canada 613-957-4207
OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths, and Canadians benefit from our country's multiculturalism and spirit of openness.Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world celebrate Gurpurab, th ...
MACAU, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Interior Ministry Undersecretary of Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs (NPRA), Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, announced yesterday that as part of the directives of His Excellency Interior Minis ...
EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Western Economic Diversification CanadaThe Governments of Canada and Alberta will invest a combined $3 million in Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) to develop an international investment at ...
MIDWAY CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- (AFH) -- a nonprofit organization dedicated to permanently ending the cycle of homelessness -- announced today that (National Civilian Community Corps) has teamed up to offer much-needed support in the co ...