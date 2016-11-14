Media Advisory: Minister Wilson-Raybould to Hold Media Availability

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, accompanied by Randy Boissonnault, M.P for Edmonton Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement regarding legislation that will ensure respect for equality rights by repealing section 159 of the Criminal Code.

Contacts:

Valerie Gervais

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Justice

613-992-4621



Media Relations Office

Department of Justice Canada

613-957-4207





More information:

http://www.justice.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Department of Justice Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/14/2016 - 18:30

Language: English

News-ID 506825

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Department of Justice Canada

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease