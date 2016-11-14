SafeBreach Honored with CRN(R) 2016 Tech Innovator Award

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- , a leading innovator of continuous security validation, today announced that ,® a brand of , has recognized SafeBreach with a 2016 CRN Tech Innovator Award. These annual awards honor standout hardware, software or services that have helped to move the IT industry forward. In compiling the 2016 Tech Innovator Award list, CRN editors evaluated 230 products across 27 technology categories using several criteria, including: technological advancements, uniqueness of features and potential to help solution providers solve end users' IT challenges. SafeBreach's continuous security validation platform took top honors in the Editor's Choice category.

With cyber threats on the rise, the time to think offensively is now. A recent Ponemon study revealed that the average large organization sifts through nearly 17,000 malware alerts weekly to find only 19% that are considered reliable. What's needed is a better process to inform defense. SafeBreach's continuous security validation platform enables organizations to shift towards an offensive mindset and execute active breach methodologies in real time. By doing so, businesses understand their impact from actual breaches, while security teams and executives can gather actual data on their organizational security posture to prioritize budget and resources -- increasing their odds of successfully preventing and detecting attacks.

"SafeBreach's continuous security validation platform is illustrated throughout the extensive edition of the , providing insight into real-world investigative data and research that is based on breach method analysis in SafeBreach enterprise deployments," said Guy Bejerano, CEO and co-founder at SafeBreach. "SafeBreach has been pioneering its way through this emerging category of continuous security validation and we're thrilled and honored to be named the Editor's Choice in this year's CRN Tech Innovation awards."

"Each year, CRN recognizes vendor offerings that excel in increasing worker productivity, reducing cost, and minimizing complexity for solution providers, IT departments and end users through innovation and technical advancement," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "From cloud to data storage to the Internet of Things, the products on this year's list solve a wide range of difficult IT problems, truly enabling solution providers to better serve their customers."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December 2016 issue of CRN and can be viewed online at .

SafeBreach is a pioneer in the emerging category of continuous security validation. The company's groundbreaking platform provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture to proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve SOC analyst response. SafeBreach automatically executes breach methods with an extensive and growing of research and real-world investigative data. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder and investor Shlomo Kramer. SafeBreach was awarded a 2016 SINET16 Innovator and featured in the RSA 2016 Innovation Sandbox. For more information visit or follow on Twitter (at)SafeBreach.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

