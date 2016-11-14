Monster Digital, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2016 Results on November 15, 2016

Management to Host Conference Call at 11:30 a.m. ET on November 16, 2016

(firmenpresse) - SIMI VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Monster Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSDI) ("Monster Digital" or the "Company"), which develops, markets and distributes Monster branded products for use in high-performance consumer electronics, mobile products and computing applications, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 on Tuesday, November 15, 2016, after the U.S. markets close, followed by a conference call at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 16, 2016, to review its financial results and operations. Hosting the call will be David Clarke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and David Olert, Chief Financial Officer.

To join the earnings conference call on November 16th, participants may dial (877) 317-6789 from the U.S. or (412) 317-6789 internationally and request the Monster Digital call. Please allow extra time prior to the call to dial in and listen to the live broadcast.

A replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the live conference call. The dial in replay of the call will be available until November 30, 2016; please dial (877) 344-7529 from the U.S. or (412) 317-0088 internationally and provide the replay access code 10096441.

Monster Digital develops, markets and distributes Monster branded products for use in high-performance consumer electronics, mobile products and computing applications. The Company designs and engineers premium action sports cameras and accessories, in addition to advanced data storage and memory products for professionals and consumers.

Monster Digital is a registered trademark of Monster Products, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information about the company, please visit .

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Monster Digital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Monster Digital has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, 2016, (Registration No. 333-207938). Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

