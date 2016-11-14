GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: The construction of the Leuna demo plant is completed

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
The construction of the Leuna demo plant is completed
Evry (France) and Leuna (Germany), 14 November 2016 - Global Bioenergies
announces today that the construction of its demo plant, started mid-2015, is
now completed.
Global Bioenergies' Demo plant is the only facility in the world dedicated to
the direct fermentation of gaseous hydrocarbons. It is located in the facility
owned by the Fraunhofer CBP, on the Leuna refinery platform. It was financed in
part by the German federal ministry for research (BMBF) through a grant of
?5.7m, and also through a ?4.4m loan obtained from a consortium of French banks
(Société Générale, BNP-Paribas, CM-CIC and BPI).
Having a nameplate capacity of 100 tons/year, the Demo plant will allow the
conversion of various resources (industrial-grade sugar from beets and cane,
glucose syrup from cereals, second generation sugars extracted from wheat straw,
bagasse, wood chips.), into high-purity isobutene. Photographs of the Leuna Demo
plant are available here.
Isobutene is a platform molecule. In the fuel sector, it is presently used to
manufacture isooctane, ETBE and MTBE which are valuable compounds used in
gasoline mixes. It can also be converted into isododecane, a compound found in
jet fuel. Isobutene is also used to manufacture a wide variety of materials and
chemicals such as rubbers, plastics, organic glass, paints and cosmetics.
Scaling-up Global Bioenergies' technology to commercial scale will enable
significant carbon footprint reductions in these key industrial domains.
Rick Bockrath, Global Bioenergies' VP for Chemical Engineering, states: "The
design of this Demo plant is unique. It borrows both from the fermentation and
the petrochemical worlds. We are now eager to obtain the Plant certification
from the TÜV, the German certification authority, and expect to bring this Demo
plant to life over the coming weeks."
Ales Bulc, CEO of Global Bioenergies' German subsidiary, states: "Building this
Demo plant was a long journey and has involved numerous subcontractors. Global
Bioenergies' Leuna team assumed the role of General Contractor: Synchronizing
these entities was a very complex task, but it kept the technological know-how
in-house. Our success today in reaching completion demonstrates our ability to
successfully execute highly innovative technology projects."
Marc Delcourt, CEO of Global Bioenergies, adds: "In the next months and years,
our Leuna Demo plant will allow us to further validate the technology in an
industrial environment and to deliver ton-scale batches to various
industrialists. We expect numerous new collaborations with industrialists to be
set up once the Demo plant is in operations."
About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in
Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into
hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on
the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building
blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers.
Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performances of its process,
operates its industrial pilot, is completing the construction of its demo plant
in Germany, and prepares the first full-scale plant through a Joint-Venture with
Cristal Union, named IBN-One. The company also replicated its achievement to
propylene and butadiene, two members of the gaseous olefins family, key
molecules at the heart of petrochemical industry. Global Bioenergies is listed
on Alternext, Euronext Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).
