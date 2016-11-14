GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: The construction of the Leuna demo plant is completed

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







The construction of the Leuna demo plant is completed





Evry (France) and Leuna (Germany), 14 November 2016 - Global Bioenergies

announces today that the construction of its demo plant, started mid-2015, is

now completed.

Global Bioenergies' Demo plant is the only facility in the world dedicated to

the direct fermentation of gaseous hydrocarbons. It is located in the facility

owned by the Fraunhofer CBP, on the Leuna refinery platform. It was financed in

part by the German federal ministry for research (BMBF) through a grant of

?5.7m, and also through a ?4.4m loan obtained from a consortium of French banks

(Société Générale, BNP-Paribas, CM-CIC and BPI).

Having a nameplate capacity of 100 tons/year, the Demo plant will allow the

conversion of various resources (industrial-grade sugar from beets and cane,

glucose syrup from cereals, second generation sugars extracted from wheat straw,

bagasse, wood chips.), into high-purity isobutene. Photographs of the Leuna Demo

plant are available here.

Isobutene is a platform molecule. In the fuel sector, it is presently used to

manufacture isooctane, ETBE and MTBE which are valuable compounds used in

gasoline mixes. It can also be converted into isododecane, a compound found in

jet fuel. Isobutene is also used to manufacture a wide variety of materials and

chemicals such as rubbers, plastics, organic glass, paints and cosmetics.

Scaling-up Global Bioenergies' technology to commercial scale will enable

significant carbon footprint reductions in these key industrial domains.

Rick Bockrath, Global Bioenergies' VP for Chemical Engineering, states: "The

design of this Demo plant is unique. It borrows both from the fermentation and

the petrochemical worlds. We are now eager to obtain the Plant certification



from the TÜV, the German certification authority, and expect to bring this Demo

plant to life over the coming weeks."

Ales Bulc, CEO of Global Bioenergies' German subsidiary, states: "Building this

Demo plant was a long journey and has involved numerous subcontractors. Global

Bioenergies' Leuna team assumed the role of General Contractor: Synchronizing

these entities was a very complex task, but it kept the technological know-how

in-house. Our success today in reaching completion demonstrates our ability to

successfully execute highly innovative technology projects."

Marc Delcourt, CEO of Global Bioenergies, adds: "In the next months and years,

our Leuna Demo plant will allow us to further validate the technology in an

industrial environment and to deliver ton-scale batches to various

industrialists. We expect numerous new collaborations with industrialists to be

set up once the Demo plant is in operations."









About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES



Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in

Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into

hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on

the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building

blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers.

Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performances of its process,

operates its industrial pilot, is completing the construction of its demo plant

in Germany, and prepares the first full-scale plant through a Joint-Venture with

Cristal Union, named IBN-One. The company also replicated its achievement to

propylene and butadiene, two members of the gaseous olefins family, key

molecules at the heart of petrochemical industry. Global Bioenergies is listed

on Alternext, Euronext Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).





Should you like to be kept informed, subscribe to our news feed on

www.global-bioenergies.com







Follow us on Twitter: (at)GlobalBioenergi









Contact



GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Ales BULC

CEO of GLOBAL BIOENERGIES GmbH

Phone: +33 (0)1 64 98 20 50

Email: invest(at)global-bioenergies.com













PRESS RELEASE:

http://hugin.info/166909/R/2056805/770451.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: GLOBAL BIOENERGIES via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.global-bioenergies.com/



PressRelease by

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/14/2016 - 17:36

Language: English

News-ID 506831

Character count: 5136

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Stadt: Evry





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease