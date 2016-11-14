(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barings, one of the world's
leading asset management firms with $284 billion in assets under management,
announced today that it acted as mandated lead arranger of a senior secured
credit facility to support Battery Ventures' acquisition of Michell Instruments
Group.
U.K.-based Michell Instruments Group is a global leader in high-precision
sensing instrumentation market with over 40 years' experience in the field,
specializing in measurement of dew point and relative humidity, as well as
oxygen analysis. The company serves a diverse range of industries including
compressed air equipment, natural gas transmission, power generation,
pharmaceuticals and food processing.
"Battery Ventures is pleased to partner with Barings' European private finance
group on our investment in Michell Instruments Group," said Jesse Feldman,
general partner at Battery Ventures. "The global reach of Barings' private
finance group proved valuable to us on this transaction, and the group's
responsiveness and flexibility enabled us to close within a challenging
timeline."
"Barings greatly values the opportunity to support Battery Ventures in its
acquisition of Michell Instruments Group," said Mark Wilton, a managing director
for Barings. "The company represents an attractive acquisition opportunity,
owing to the mission-critical nature of its products, long track record of
growth through the cycle and the diversity of its customer base. We are excited
about continuing to support Battery Ventures in its execution of the company's
growth plan through leveraging Michell Instruments Group's strong brand and
market leadership."
About Barings LLC
Barings is a $284 billion* global asset management firm dedicated to meeting the
evolving investment and capital needs of our clients. We build lasting
partnerships that leverage our distinctive expertise across traditional and
alternative asset classes to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional
service. A member of the MassMutual Financial Group, Barings maintains a strong
global presence with over 1,700 employees and 600 investment professionals
across 41 offices in 17 countries. Learn more at www.barings.com.
*As of September 30, 2016
Contact:
(U.K.) Ali Dyson, Barings, +44 (0) 20 7214 1093, alison.dyson(at)barings.com
(U.S.) Brian Whelan, Barings, 704.805.7244, brian.whelan(at)barings.com
