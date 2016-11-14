Barings Arranges Credit Facility to Support Battery Ventures' Buyout of Michell Instruments Group

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barings, one of the world's

leading asset management firms with $284 billion in assets under management,

announced today that it acted as mandated lead arranger of a senior secured

credit facility to support Battery Ventures' acquisition of Michell Instruments

Group.



U.K.-based Michell Instruments Group is a global leader in high-precision

sensing instrumentation market with over 40 years' experience in the field,

specializing in measurement of dew point and relative humidity, as well as

oxygen analysis. The company serves a diverse range of industries including

compressed air equipment, natural gas transmission, power generation,

pharmaceuticals and food processing.



"Battery Ventures is pleased to partner with Barings' European private finance

group on our investment in Michell Instruments Group," said Jesse Feldman,

general partner at Battery Ventures. "The global reach of Barings' private

finance group proved valuable to us on this transaction, and the group's

responsiveness and flexibility enabled us to close within a challenging

timeline."



"Barings greatly values the opportunity to support Battery Ventures in its

acquisition of Michell Instruments Group," said Mark Wilton, a managing director

for Barings. "The company represents an attractive acquisition opportunity,

owing to the mission-critical nature of its products, long track record of

growth through the cycle and the diversity of its customer base. We are excited

about continuing to support Battery Ventures in its execution of the company's

growth plan through leveraging Michell Instruments Group's strong brand and

market leadership."



About Barings LLC

Barings is a $284 billion* global asset management firm dedicated to meeting the

evolving investment and capital needs of our clients. We build lasting



partnerships that leverage our distinctive expertise across traditional and

alternative asset classes to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional

service. A member of the MassMutual Financial Group, Barings maintains a strong

global presence with over 1,700 employees and 600 investment professionals

across 41 offices in 17 countries. Learn more at www.barings.com.



*As of September 30, 2016



Contact:

(U.K.) Ali Dyson, Barings, +44 (0) 20 7214 1093, alison.dyson(at)barings.com

(U.S.) Brian Whelan, Barings, 704.805.7244, brian.whelan(at)barings.com







