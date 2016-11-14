Usain Bolt becomes XM's Official Ambassador

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today 14(th) of November 2016, XM, one

of the fastest growing Forex and CFD Brokers, is proud to announce its

partnership with the World's Fastest Man, 9-Time Olympic Champion and 11 Times

World Champion Usain Bolt.



Usain Bolt, widely recognized under the nickname Lightning Bolt, has signed an

agreement to become XM's official brand ambassador for the next 3 years.



During the announcement, Usain Bolt commented:



"I'm happy to enter into a partnership with award-winning Forex and CFD broker

XM. XM and I have similar brand values and aim to be the best at what we

do. Their reputation has helped them to become an industry leader."



"Similar to XM, my focus has always been to be the fastest.



During the announcement, Chris Anthony Zacharia, Marketing Director of XM Group

commented:



"Usain Bolt is XM and XM is Usain Bolt.



"From the day of our foundation we have been repeating and arguing that what

matters in trading is execution speed. We have put endless resources to build

our trading infrastructure to offer the trading speed we have today.



"I cannot describe what it means to have the fastest man ever to walk on this

planet as our brand ambassador. What I can say is that we as XM feel privileged.



"We are aligned and focused on the same principles simply in different arenas.

In the same way Usain's speed and passion has made him the man he is today,

speed and passion has made XM the brand it is today."



About XM



XM is an award-winning Forex and CFD Broker serving over 700,000 clients from

196 countries.



XM is a brand name of Trading Point Holdings Ltd, which wholly owns Trading



Point of Financial Instruments UK Ltd (XM UK), Trading Point of Financial

Instruments Pty Ltd (XM Australia) and Trading Point of Financial Instruments

Ltd (XM Cyprus).



XM UK is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (705428), XM Australia is

licensed by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (443670) and XM

Cyprus is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (120/10).



Official Website: http://www.xm.com



About Usain Bolt



Arguably the most naturally gifted athlete the world has ever seen, Usain St Leo

Bolt created history at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio when he achieved the

'Triple Triple', three gold medals at three consecutive Olympic Games.



In addition to his 9 Olympic Games gold medals, Usain Bolt holds 11 World T&F

Championships titles.



Official Website: http://usainbolt.com



