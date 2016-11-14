TRADING UPDATE - RoodMicrotec Nominates Supervisory Board of the Next Generation on 30 Years Business Anniversary

Zwolle - November 14(th) 2016



The supervisory board of RoodMicrotec, the Dutch semiconductor supplier of

advanced microchips, is to nominate Herman Bartelink and Jeroen Tuik as its

members on November 23(rd). Company veteran and previous CEO Philip Nijenhuis

will step down as member of the supervisory board. On this occasion the company

also celebrates 30 years of business by opening the Amsterdam stock exchange

with the ringing of the gong. The nomination of Bartelink and Tuik will be

submitted for approval at an extraordinary shareholders meeting in January 2017.



Philip Nijenhuis said: "RoodMicrotec is preparing itself for a new phase of

further growth, and Herman and Jeroen build on this as they succeed me. Now that

RoodMicrotec turns 30, it is a good moment to handover to the next generation."



Both candidates have a background in industrial and electronic engineering.

Herman Bartelink (1969) has held senior positions as financial director and

controller and is currently Managing Director for the Netherlands at Benchmark

Electronics, an American electronics manufacturing company. Jeroen Tuik (1973),

who has held various leadership positions, is presently CEO at Connect Group, a

certified supplier of technology, production systems, printed circuit boards and

cable assembly services to Europe's industrial markets.



The nomination comes at a time that RoodMicrotec maintains a strong and stable

book-to-bill ratio above 1.1, new orders are coming in, and the previously

announced orders are entering the industrialisation phase. The company will hold

an investors' meeting on the 23(rd) at 15:45 to celebrate the anniversary of the

business.



RoodMicrotec CEO Martin Sallenhag said: "It is symbolic that at this 30-year

milestone, many projects are entering the industrialisation phase. This will

generate new revenue for the company and create a return on our investments. The



financial and leadership experience of Herman Bartelink and Jeroen Tuik will

strengthen this momentum even further."



Philip Nijenhuis, who has been with the company for twelve years, has recovered

successfully from his health problems. He will remain an advisor to the company.



Vic Tee, Chairman of the Supervisory Board said: "Philip has been instrumental

in transforming RoodMicrotec from a pure test house to a supplier of full

technology solutions. With Herman and Jeroen on board we expect to continue this

work".



Financial agenda

10 January 2017 Publication (preliminary) annual sales figures 2016



9 March 2017 Publication (preliminary) annual figures 2016



9 March 2017 Conference call for press and analysts



27 April 2017 Publication annual report 2016



8 June 2017 Annual general meeting of shareholders



9 June 2017 Annual bondholders meeting



6 July 2017 Publication sales figures first half 2017



24 August 2017 Publication interim report 2017



24 August 2017 Conference call for press and analysts





ENDS



About RoodMicrotec



With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service

provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless

Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its

powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high

reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and

electronics sectors.



Certified by RoodMicrotec concerns inter alia certification of products to the

stringent ISO/TS 16949 standard that applies to suppliers to the automotive

industry. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and

qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.



Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total

manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis,

qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including

device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training

and quality & reliability consulting.



RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United

Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).



For more information visit http://www.roodmicrotec.com







Further information



Martin Sallenhag CEO; Reinhard Pusch COO; Vic Tee chairman of the Supervisory

Board; Philip Nijenhuis member of Supervisory Board; Arvid Ladega CFO.



Telephone: +31 38 4215216

Postal address:

RoodMicrotec N.V., PO Box 1042, 8001 BA Zwolle



Email: investor-relations(at)roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com















This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of

conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.



More information:

http://www.roodmicrotec.com/



