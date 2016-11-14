(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Zwolle - November 14(th) 2016
The supervisory board of RoodMicrotec, the Dutch semiconductor supplier of
advanced microchips, is to nominate Herman Bartelink and Jeroen Tuik as its
members on November 23(rd). Company veteran and previous CEO Philip Nijenhuis
will step down as member of the supervisory board. On this occasion the company
also celebrates 30 years of business by opening the Amsterdam stock exchange
with the ringing of the gong. The nomination of Bartelink and Tuik will be
submitted for approval at an extraordinary shareholders meeting in January 2017.
Philip Nijenhuis said: "RoodMicrotec is preparing itself for a new phase of
further growth, and Herman and Jeroen build on this as they succeed me. Now that
RoodMicrotec turns 30, it is a good moment to handover to the next generation."
Both candidates have a background in industrial and electronic engineering.
Herman Bartelink (1969) has held senior positions as financial director and
controller and is currently Managing Director for the Netherlands at Benchmark
Electronics, an American electronics manufacturing company. Jeroen Tuik (1973),
who has held various leadership positions, is presently CEO at Connect Group, a
certified supplier of technology, production systems, printed circuit boards and
cable assembly services to Europe's industrial markets.
The nomination comes at a time that RoodMicrotec maintains a strong and stable
book-to-bill ratio above 1.1, new orders are coming in, and the previously
announced orders are entering the industrialisation phase. The company will hold
an investors' meeting on the 23(rd) at 15:45 to celebrate the anniversary of the
business.
RoodMicrotec CEO Martin Sallenhag said: "It is symbolic that at this 30-year
milestone, many projects are entering the industrialisation phase. This will
generate new revenue for the company and create a return on our investments. The
financial and leadership experience of Herman Bartelink and Jeroen Tuik will
strengthen this momentum even further."
Philip Nijenhuis, who has been with the company for twelve years, has recovered
successfully from his health problems. He will remain an advisor to the company.
Vic Tee, Chairman of the Supervisory Board said: "Philip has been instrumental
in transforming RoodMicrotec from a pure test house to a supplier of full
technology solutions. With Herman and Jeroen on board we expect to continue this
work".
Financial agenda
10 January 2017 Publication (preliminary) annual sales figures 2016
9 March 2017 Publication (preliminary) annual figures 2016
9 March 2017 Conference call for press and analysts
27 April 2017 Publication annual report 2016
8 June 2017 Annual general meeting of shareholders
9 June 2017 Annual bondholders meeting
6 July 2017 Publication sales figures first half 2017
24 August 2017 Publication interim report 2017
24 August 2017 Conference call for press and analysts
ENDS
About RoodMicrotec
With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service
provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless
Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its
powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.
Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high
reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and
electronics sectors.
Certified by RoodMicrotec concerns inter alia certification of products to the
stringent ISO/TS 16949 standard that applies to suppliers to the automotive
industry. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and
qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.
Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total
manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis,
qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including
device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training
and quality & reliability consulting.
RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United
Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).
For more information visit http://www.roodmicrotec.com
Further information
Martin Sallenhag CEO; Reinhard Pusch COO; Vic Tee chairman of the Supervisory
Board; Philip Nijenhuis member of Supervisory Board; Arvid Ladega CFO.
Telephone: +31 38 4215216
Postal address:
RoodMicrotec N.V., PO Box 1042, 8001 BA Zwolle
Email: investor-relations(at)roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com
This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of
conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.
