Inscape Announces Appointment of CFO

(firmenpresse) - HOLLAND LANDING, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Inscape (TSX: INQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Aziz Hirji as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Aziz leads the company's Financial and IT operations, and Investor Relations.

Aziz joins Inscape from Renin Corporation, where he was CFO for 8 years. Highly accomplished, Aziz has extensive experience in financial operations in both public and privately held companies in a diverse range of industries. His relevant industry experience includes 7 years of progressive financial roles at Teknion. Earlier in his career, he worked at Bank of Montreal, The Oshawa Group and Grant Thornton. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a BA from the University of Western Ontario.

Aziz is an outstanding addition to our leadership team, and represents another major step in the company's commitment to strengthening our financial position and delivering results. His team leadership and results orientation will certainly be key assets as we continue to evolve the organization.

Inscape has supported the evolution of the workspace since 1888. A versatile portfolio of systems, storage, walls and seating products addresses the diverse needs of today's office with solutions stand the test of time - built to last and inherently flexible. Dedicated to delivering innovative solutions with care and expertise, Inscape is here to help you make life at work better.

