Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Echo Global Logistics Unveil New 132K SF Expanded Office in Chicago

Echo's Chicago Headquarters will have 225K SF under one roof

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced today it has opened its newly expanded office space at its Chicago headquarters.

Echo's 225,000-square-foot office space, including the 132,000-square-foot expansion, is located at 600 West Chicago Avenue in Chicago's River North neighborhood. It's equipped to hold approximately 2,000 employees, including almost 500 employees who have relocated from Skokie offices to complete the integration of Command Transportation with Echo Global Logistics.

"Chicago is the ideal city for companies like Echo to build their long-term future," said Mayor Emanuel during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new space. "We have the talent and transparency to help a technology and transportation company like Echo grow and succeed for years to come."

"Our expanded office space allows Echo to continue to grow organically while providing an enhanced, collaborative space to welcome our team members from Skokie," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Both our long-time Chicago employees and former Skokie-based employees are excited about the new office's features and look forward to sharing them with visiting clients, carrier partners, and vendors."

"The future of Echo is reflected in our expanded office, which is modern, energetic, and poised for great growth," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "The new space supports and equips our team well as they continue to provide exceptional service and simplified transportation solutions to shippers."

The expanded office's cohesive design blends work with office perks. On the work side, the variety of meeting spaces deliver on different needs, offering huddle spaces with informal seating for impromptu team meetings, focus rooms that provide quiet workspaces, customer-centric conference rooms, and larger team gathering spaces. New employees will also experience a state-of-the-art training facility. On the perks side, the expanded office includes a café offering breakfast and lunch, staffed with a barista, and media areas, including one with sixteen 60" monitors that form a colossal screen or break down into smaller sections, enabling team members to view company updates, track weather, and receive national news. This main media area will accommodate company meetings as well as "Echo Enrichment" programs that bring in outside speakers to discuss industry, career, and lifestyle topics.

"The new space is collaborative, dynamic, and technology-enhanced for our team, which is largely made up of millennials," said Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer at Echo. "Whether they're connecting with their colleagues at the café, working independently in our focus rooms, or hosting clients in our high-tech conference rooms, our employees have everything they need to be successful. New employees joining our team have a lot to look forward to."

The expanded space also features 18-foot-tall ceilings with unobstructed walls of windows that let in plenty of natural light and offer employees and visitors views of the skyline and Chicago River. The space boasts a unique décor suited to the transportation industry, as well. Focus rooms are set up to look like dock doors, while feature walls are lined with art to resemble custom semitrailers.

Echo is currently hiring for multiple positions in its Chicago office. Visit echo.com/careers for more information.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that complies and analyzes data from its network of over 40,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: .

