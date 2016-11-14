ImageWare Systems Issues Corporate Update

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- ImageWare Systems, Inc. (ImageWare or IWS) (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, has issued financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, as well as a corporate update to highlight the company's progress since its last quarterly update on August 9, 2016.

Debuted the first ever multi-modal biometric authentication solution for the Microsoft Ecosystem.

Partnered with Fortscale Security to provide the industry's first integrated biometric solution powered by user and entity behavior analytics.

Integrated GoVerifyID® with SAP HANA® Cloud Platform, providing SAP users with multi-modal biometric user authentication for various applications.

Partnered with Fujitsu to provide integration of GoVerifyID for their Smart Origination product offering.

Entered into a three-year OEM engagement with Aurionpro to integrate GoVerifyID with their Digital Branch DX-multi service Kiosk.

"We forged several key partnerships during the third quarter while building upon our product offerings," said Jim Miller, ImageWare's chairman and CEO. "We joined forces with Fortscale Security to provide new levels of account security to the global enterprise security market, integrated GoVerifyID with the SAP HANA Cloud Platform, and expanded our strong partnership with Fujitsu to provide our technology for their Fujitsu Smart Origination Offering.

"As announced earlier today, we introduced GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite, the first ever end-to-end, cloud-based biometric platform that quickly and seamlessly integrates with the Microsoft infrastructure. This is a truly revolutionary, scalable and affordable solution that will provide corporations with an unprecedented level of security. Moreover, this plugin to the Microsoft infrastructure can be deployed in just a matter of hours, which is an incredible feat at this level of scale. Given the magnitude of Microsoft enterprise users, we see a considerable opportunity as GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite is backward compatible with Windows 7, 8 and 10.

"As we close out the year and look ahead to 2017, we plan to continue executing our go-to-market strategy and capitalize on the growing adoption of biometrics, both at the commercial and enterprise level."

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2016 were $0.8 million compared to $1.2 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease of $0.4 million was primarily due to non-recurring revenue in the 2015 period from certain identity management projects.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2016 was 72.6% compared to 72.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2016 was $2.4 million or $(0.03) per basic share, compared to $1.9 million or $(0.02) per basic share in the year-ago quarter.

On September 30, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.7 million compared to $3.4 million on December 31, 2015. Total debt was $2.1 million compared to no debt at December 31, 2015.

ImageWare will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its third quarter 2016 results. The company's Chairman and CEO Jim Miller and CFO Wayne Wetherell will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.t

Date: Monday, November 14, 2016



Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-718-5095

International dial-in number: 1-719-325-4798

Conference ID: 9866916

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at and via ImageWare's investor relations section at .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 14, 2016.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 9866916

ImageWare Systems is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric secure credential and law enforcement technologies. Scalable for worldwide deployment, ImageWare's patented biometric product line includes a highly scalable, multi-modal biometric engine capable of working with a wide array of sensors, modalities, and algorithms. ImageWare's identity management products are used for secure credentials, national IDs, passports, driver's licenses, and smart cards as well as both application and physical access control systems. ImageWare products support a wide range of biometric modalities including face, voice, fingerprint, eye, DNA, and more.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Portland, OR, Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico. For more information about ImageWare Systems, Inc., please visit .

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. ("ImageWare") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

