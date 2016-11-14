       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Gordmans Stores, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Webcast for Third Quarter Fiscal 2016 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - OMAHA, NE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Gordmans Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAN), an Omaha-based apparel and home décor retailer, today announced that it will release the results of its third quarter ended October 29, 2016 on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. At 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day, the Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and the webcast may be accessed at . An audio replay of the webcast will be available at for one year.

Interested parties are advised to log on to the live webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the call in order to download the necessary software.

Gordmans (NASDAQ: GMAN) is an everyday value priced department store featuring a large selection of name brands and the latest fashions and styles at up to 60 percent off department and specialty store prices. The wide range of merchandise includes apparel and footwear for men, women and children, as well as accessories, home décor, gifts, designer fragrances, fashion jewelry, bedding and bath, accent furniture and toys. Founded in 1915, Gordmans guests can shop in any of our 106 stores in 22 states or at gordmans.com. For more information about Gordmans, please visit .

Company Contact:
James Brown
Chief Financial Officer
(402) 691-4126

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200



Date: 11/14/2016 - 21:05
