Blue Man Group Celebrates 25 Years of Living in Full Color

Celebration includes official "Blue Man Group Day" around the country, lighting the Empire State Building blue, TODAY Show appearance and more

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Twenty-five years ago on Nov. 17, the first euphoric and historic Blue Man Group performance took place at the Astor Place Theatre in New York. In honor of the occasion, Blue Man Group is celebrating with a series of special events nationwide.

Kicking off the celebrations earlier today (Nov. 14), Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino received a Key to the Las Vegas Strip from Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak in a presentation at the Blue Man Theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino. Blue Man Group has performed its award-winning production on the famed Las Vegas Strip for more than 10,000 shows.

The party continues in Times Square on Wednesday when Blue Man Group's wax figures make their debut at Madame Tussauds. The figures, never before featured at the attraction's New York location, will remain for fans to interact with through Dec. 24, 2016.

On Thursday, local governments from locations around the country home to Blue Man Group's permanent theatrical productions including Las Vegas, Orlando, Boston, Chicago and New York will all officially declare Nov. 17 as "Blue Man Group Day" in celebration of the group daring to live in full color for 25 years. In Orlando, Universal Orlando Resort will illuminate its iconic entryway arches blue while in Las Vegas, various MGM Resorts International marquees all over the famed Las Vegas Strip will display special celebratory messaging.

Blue Man Group began as a creative collaboration among three close friends on Manhattan's Lower East Side. 25 years later, the New York City Mayor's Office will temporarily rename Astor Place, the location in which the group held their very first performance, to "Blue Man Way" for the day on Nov. 17. Later that afternoon, Blue Man Group Co-Founders and original Blue Men Chris Wink, Phil Stanton and Matt Goldman, along with the Blue Men, will flip a switch on the iconic Empire State Building, turning the entire building blue.

Celebrations continue on Friday as Blue Man Group performs on NBC's TODAY Show. The group will debut newly invented instruments and their latest wearable video technology during a performance of "Hex Suit" from their latest album, THREE. Later that same afternoon, the Blue Men will help The Palm (250 West 50th Street) unveil their very own mural on the restaurant's Broadway Wall.

A week later on Friday, Nov. 25, the group will release a special limited edition double vinyl press of their recently released third studio album, THREE. The album, pressed on 180g blue splatter vinyl, contains over 12 minutes of additional exclusive music and will be available at select brick and mortar and online retailers.

The events are just one part of what has been a year-long celebration throughout 2016. As part of the 25th the group released a new studio album, THREE; first-ever book, Blue Man World; launched a new VIP Experience at the show's Universal Orlando Resort production; held autism-friendly shows around the country; held the first-ever Las Vegas Drum-Off Competition; embarked on a World Tour and much more.

As Blue Man Group celebrates 25 years of living in full color, the global entertainment phenomenon is inventive as ever with numerous projects and appearances in the creative pipeline. In 2016 alone the group released a new studio album, published their first-ever book, embarked on a World Tour and much more.

The company is best known for the award-winning Blue Man Group show, performed in over 20 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. A dynamic combination of music, comedy and technology, the show appeals to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. It is continually refreshed with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

The company developed through a creative collaboration among three close friends, Chris Wink, Phil Stanton and Matt Goldman on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Blue Man Group now has permanent theatrical productions in Las Vegas, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, New York, Berlin, and a World Tour.

This creative collective is part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Beyond the stage show, they have toured the globe with the "Megastar World Tour" rock concert parody, released 6 albums, including the latest album, THREE, and the Grammy-nominated Audio, released their first-ever book, Blue Man World, and contributed to numerous film and TV scores. They've served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil and appeared countless times on hit shows like "The Tonight Show", "Arrested Development", "Ellen", "Schlag den Raab" (Germany), "WOWOW" (Japan), and "Caldeirão do Huck" (Brasil).

Based in New York City, Blue Man Productions has extensive production facilities, recording studios and a 6,000 square foot Research & Development Lab.

