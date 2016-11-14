2016 Military Training International Award Winner D-BOX Technologies Announces its Participation as an Exhibitor at This Year's I/ITSEC

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX") (TSX: DBO), a pioneer and innovative leader in cutting-edge motion-cueing systems and now, MTI Top Training and Simulation award winner (for the third consecutive year), has confirmed its presence at I/ITSEC 2016, the world's largest modeling, simulation and training conference, to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on November 28th - December 2nd, 2016.

D-BOX motion cueing systems can be experienced on several simulators at the conference (3 at the D-BOX booth and several others at partner booths). This opportunity gives attendees a real feel for the innovative technology that has made D-BOX one of the most sought after motion-cueing systems in simulation and training.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the I/ITSEC conference, visitors will be able to fly a helicopter, pilot an armored vehicle and operate a virtual reality unstabilized gunnery trainer. Simulation subject matter experts will also be at the D-BOX booth to answer questions and share their experiences and insights.

"In past conferences, we listened and learnt from the training and simulation community" says Yannick Gemme, Vice President, Sales, Simulation & Training at D-BOX. "Our product evolutions were defined by industry requests and a strong desire to innovate. That combination drove us to a very acute product readiness. To win the MTI innovation award and be recognized for our level of technology is exactly where we wanted the D-BOX motion-cueing system Gen II to be. In a way, I/ITSEC 2016 is the culmination of all that hard work and signals to the community that D-BOX is ready to bring motion cueing to all simulators in 2016."

D-BOX motion-cueing systems are widely regarded as state-of-the-art and are praised in the industry for their seamless integration into existing software and architecture, quick deployment and low maintenance. The technology is currently being used in a wide variety of applications for the defense, flight, automotive, crane & heavy equipment and wellness industries.

The D-BOX simulation and training team will be situated at booth #2457.

About D-BOX Technologies Inc.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) designs, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation and training markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for visual content that are sent to a motion system integrated into a platform, seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

D-BOX®, D-BOX Motion Code®, LIVE THE ACTION®, MOTION ARCHITECTS® and MOVE THE WORLD® are trademarks of D-BOX Technologies Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About I/ITSEC

I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling, simulation, and training conference. I/ITSEC is organized by the National Training and Simulation Association (NTSA), which promotes international and interdisciplinary cooperation within the fields of modeling and simulation (M&S), training, education, analysis, and related disciplines at this annual meeting. The event consists of peer-reviewed paper presentations, tutorials, special events, professional workshops, a commercial exhibit hall, a serious games competition, and STEM events.

