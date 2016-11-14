Equities First Holdings Relocates Melbourne Offices

Global Leader in Alternative Lending Strategies Continues to Maintain Three Australian Locations in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth To Accommodate Growing Business

(firmenpresse) - MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Equities First Holdings LLC (EFH, ), a global lender and a leader in alternative shareholder financing solutions, has relocated the Melbourne office of Equities First Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd. The new EFH Australia office is located in the heart of Melbourne and will make it more accessible to clients and business associates.

"Our Australian business is continuing to grow and relocating our Melbourne office will give us a better space to accommodate our current clients and staff with room for expansion," said Mitchell Hopwood, Managing Director for Equities First Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd.

The new address for the regional office is Equities First Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd., Level 2, 287 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, telephone: +61 3 8688 7191.

Equities First Holdings maintains three business locations in Australia in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne. The firm provides clients with stock-based loans to provide capital for business expansion, strategic investments, or other purposes. Stock-based loans are unrestricted so the capital can be used for any purpose, and most loans are non-recourse.

In addition to its Australian offices, Equities First Holdings maintains locations in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and Switzerland, as well as the company headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.

Since 2002, Equities First Holdings, LLC (EFH) has provided clients with alternative financing solutions, supplying capital against publicly traded stock to enable clients to meet their personal and professional goals. EFH provides capital against shares traded on public exchanges around the world. The company has completed more than 700 transactions worth more than $1.4 billion to date, offering customers high loan-to-value at low fixed interest rates.

EFH is a global company with offices in nine countries, including wholly owned subsidiaries Equities First (London) Limited, Equities First Holdings Hong Kong Limited, Equities First Holdings Singapore Limited, and Equities First Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd. For more information, visit, .

DISCLAIMER

This release is intended for informational use only, and does not constitute an offer, stated or implied, of any type. Equities First Holdings, LLC and all of its subsidiaries work exclusively with individuals classified as sophisticated investors. The Equities First Holdings platform is not intended for retail investors.

